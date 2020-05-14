In a very dark time in medicine, a group of volunteers provided a bright spot for dozens of local nurses last week.
Beautiful vases of fresh flowers and candy lollipops were given to the nurses courtesy of an effort organized by the Islamic Center of Andover, founded by Faisal Ahmed.
"The flowers were just amazing," said Melissa Marrama, Ahmed's wife, who is spearheading numerous charitable efforts during the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.
Some 75 vases of flowers were given away on National Nurses' Day, May 6, to nurses who were nominated, as well as to local nursing and adult care centers.
Nursing and adult care centers have been hard hit by COVID-19, which can cause minor symptoms in some, but is often fatal to those with underlying health conditions.
Marrama noted 60 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts involved residents of nursing and adult care facilities.
In additional to flowers, 75 vases of candy lollipops were also given to nurses and front-line healthcare workers, Marrama said.
The candy vases had red-white-and blue stickers that read "COVID-19 Super Hero."
National Nurses' Day is celebrated annually May 6 to raise awareness of the important role they play in society. Nurses' Day also marks the beginning of National Nurses Week, which ends on May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale.
This year recognizing the outstanding efforts by nurses during the coronavirus crisis is even more important to people.
Marrama said she's proud to be part of an ongoing local effort to support healthcare workers and those in need during the pandemic.
"This is truly a community effort," she said, praising the volunteer efforts of other locals including Darcie Nuttall, Alex Bromberg and Bridget Shaheen.
Marrama, who works professionally as a financial planner, said she's "very passionate about helping the elderly, those in nursing homes and veterans."
She and Ahmed have a daughter, Sophia, 13, who attends the Pike School.