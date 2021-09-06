INDIANAPOLIS – The quarterback is coming off the worst season of his career and missed the majority of his first training camp with the Indianapolis Colts. The top wide receiver is out for at least the first three weeks of the season. The All-Pro left guard and the Pro Bowl center also spent much of the preseason rehabbing on the sideline. And there are still significant questions at left tackle.
That’s not the recipe for a fast start on offense, but it is the hand Indianapolis has been dealt.
“In the NFL, you have to be ready for next man up,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “You deal with what you have to deal with. I just think we’ve locked in. When you lock in mentally -- we put a lot of weight on the mental reps that you can get. We talked through a lot of things. We do a lot of walk-thru stuff. Walk-thrus are not the same as getting live reps … but it means something.
“It’s not like it’s nothing, and we’ve had a lot of that. Even when we have starting guys who have been injured, they still – (quarterback) Carson’s (Wentz) got a lot of walk-thru reps, and I think we’ve gotten a lot of work done there, for example.”
Monday was the first time since training camp opened July 27 the 11 players projected to start Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks have practiced together as a unit.
Likely left tackle Julien Davenport opened camp on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Wentz was injured during the second practice and missed three consecutive weeks after surgery to remove a bone fragment in his foot, then missed most of a fourth week as a high-risk COVID close contact.
The news was very similar for center Ryan Kelly (elbow) and left guard Quenton Nelson (foot), who also missed three weeks with injuries before being swept up in contact tracing. Tight end Mo Alie-Cox also missed significant time with a knee injury before returning late in camp.
And, of course, veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (neck) was placed on injured reserve last week. That puts the onus on youngsters Michael Pittman Jr. and Parris Campbell to produce quickly.
It's all left precious little time for the unit to gel as it tries to do it’s part in breaking a losing streak in regular season openers that dates back to 2013. But the Colts are convinced it’s just another obstacle that can be cleared.
“I think we do feel in sync, and I think also, too, chemistry and all that is required, but it’s all about execution,” running back Nyheim Hines said. “We know where we’re supposed to be, and with a guy like Carson, if we’re where we’re supposed to be, he’s going to take care of us. Running backs, we know our landmark. We’re going to do what we’re supposed to do. I’m excited, and I think we’re going to go out there and execute.”
The Seahawks won the NFC West with a 12-4 record last year, but their defense ranked just 15th in points allowed and 22nd in total yards surrendered. The struggles were most apparent through the air, where Seattle ranked 31st with 4,560 yards given up.
But the unit improved in the second half of the season, allowing an average of just 16 points over the final eight weeks.
Linebacker K.J. Wright and cornerback Shaquill Griffin left in free agency. There also are questions about the defensive line, but linebacker Bobby Wagner and newly re-signed safety Jamal Adams give Seattle a pair of dangerous playmakers to continue building around.
Indianapolis certainly will take the threat seriously, but the team also feels it’s been battle-tested.
If nothing else, the plethora of preseason adversity has equipped the Colts will some mental armor.
“I think that what we’ve been through already has kind of made us tougher,” Reich said. “I think we’ve experienced it. I think if you handle it well, and I think we have handled what we’ve had to handle well, I think it gives us confidence to handle whatever is going to come down the road.”