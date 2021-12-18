INDIANAPOLIS — Darius Leonard downplayed the importance of any rivalry in Saturday’s critical AFC showdown at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The All-Pro linebacker is aware of the history between his Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots, but he doesn’t see how that directly relates to the present.
Leonard missed the 2018 game between the franchises in Foxborough, Massachusetts, so this will be his first time taking the field against the premier NFL team of the last two decades. But he ascribes no extra significance to the occasion.
“It’s just a regular game,” Leonard said. “You see all the stuff on social media saying it’s a rivalry, this and that. But it’s just the next game up. There’s no special thoughts or anything going into this game. It’s just the next game.
“We know what we have to do. It’s one goal. Just be 1-0 after each week, and it’s the same mindset that we have going into each game.”
There’s a lot of truth to that statement.
Veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is the only player on Indianapolis’ roster with significant experience against the Patriots, and the headliners who made the rivalry must-see TV — quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Tom Brady — last faced each other in the series in 2010.
Brady and the Patriots won that contest 31-28 at Gillette Stadium, kicking off the franchise’s current eight-game winning streak against Indianapolis. Indianapolis’ last win in the series was a 35-34 decision at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2009, infamous for Belichick’s failed fourth-and-2 attempt deep in his own territory that set up the game-winning touchdown pass from Manning to wide receiver Reggie Wayne.
Memories of the rivalry’s history run deep — even after Manning’s departure for the Denver Broncos in 2012.
Deflategate was touched off during New England’s 45-7 demolition of the Colts in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 18, 2015. Exactly nine months later, then-Indianapolis head coach Chuck Pagano called for an ill-fated fake punt deep in his own territory that has become a lasting internet meme.
The Colts lost that game 34-27 in the last meeting between the teams in the Circle City.
On Oct. 4, 2018, Indianapolis started a game in Foxborough with just 44 active players and lost four more during the contest. Andrew Luck still mounted a furious second-half rally, but the Patriots held on for a 38-24 victory.
It marked the ninth straight game in which New England has scored at least 30 points against the Colts. That ties an NFL record set by the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos from 1964-68.
And it underlines an important factor that does directly relate to Saturday’s matchup.
For all the focus this week on Indianapolis’ offense — and MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor, in particular — matching up against the Patriot’s defense, what the Colts do on the other side of the ball could be even more important.
In seven games against teams with winning records this season, Indianapolis has allowed an average of 26.9 points. In the five losses against those teams, that number balloons to 31 points per game.
The offense has averaged 28.3 points against those opponents and scored at least 30 points in two of the losses.
The Patriots (9-4) — and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who helped reignite the flames of the rivalry by backing out of an agreement to become the Colts head coach in 2018 — come in on a seven-game winning streak during which they’ve averaged 32.1 points behind rookie quarterback Mac Jones and a two-headed rushing attack of Damien Harris and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson.
“It’s a very efficient offense — run and pass,” Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said. “They’ve done a nice job of utilizing their skill at the running back level as well as the receiver level. The tight ends that they have, they’ve done a good job with that. Then obviously with the quarterback and the efficiency of the quarterback.
“So I think you look at the whole body of work, and they’ve done a nice job, and I think you have to break it down for what it is and then kind of go from there.”
New England’s most recent win was an outlier. With 50-mph winds whipping through Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York, the Patriots ran the ball 46 times for 222 yards and attempted just three passes in a 14-10 win against the Bills on Dec. 6.
That win elevated New England to the No. 1 seed in the AFC and demonstrated its willingness to adapt to any situation and find a way to produce a victory.
The Colts (7-6) have won six of their last eight games and are coming off a dominant 31-0 decision against the Houston Texans on Dec. 5. Taylor leads the NFL with 1,348 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, and the game will pit Indianapolis’ third-ranked scoring offense against the Patriots’ top-ranked scoring defense.
While New England is looking to hold on to the conference’s lone first-round postseason bye, the Colts still are fighting for their playoff lives. They enter as the No. 6 seed in the AFC and can move up to No. 5 with a win.
A loss could drop Indianapolis back out of a playoff spot with just three games remaining in the regular season.
So the stakes are high, and the city is buzzing with the appropriate electricity.
But there’s also a personal stake in this rivalry for at least one Colt.
“I’m o-fer against them,” Hilton said. “So if you need any motivation, 13’s gonna give you that motivation. So, for me, man, it’s another game, but it’s a big game at the same time. We want that spot. We got to go out there and show them that we can play with whoever it is.
“They’re a great team, man, and we’re a great team. And this is our first test.”