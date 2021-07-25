Rookies and first-year Indianapolis Colts reported to training camp Saturday at Westfield’s Grand Park. The rest of the roster is scheduled to check-in Tuesday, with the first practice in front of fans since 2019 beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Several storylines will play out over the next month as the Colts prepare for a 2021 season with high expectations. CNHI Sports Indiana takes a look at five players likely to have the most eyes on them this preseason:
QB CARSON WENTZ
For the fourth straight year, Indianapolis is breaking in a new starter at the game’s most important position. Like Philip Rivers in 2020, Wentz has the advantage of a prior relationship with head coach Frank Reich.
The two men worked together during Wentz’s rookie year with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016, and Reich helped the quarterback to an MVP-level performance during the first 13 games in 2017 before an injury cut short Wentz’s season. The Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl behind backup quarterback Nick Foles, and Wentz’s star-crossed journey in Philly was underway.
Injury again forced the starting quarterback out of the postseason in 2018 – with Foles leading a wild-card comeback against the Chicago Bears – and Wentz suffered a concussion early in a playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks after a fantastic four-game finish helped lead the team into the 2019 postseason.
It all fell apart in 2020, with Wentz completing just 57.4% of his passes and throwing for 2,620 yards with 16 touchdowns and a league-leading 15 interceptions in just 12 games. He was benched for rookie Jalen Hurts over the final month and parted ways with the franchise in March when the Colts agreed to trade a third-round pick this year and a conditional second-rounder that can become a first-round pick in 2022.
There’s as much pressure on Wentz’s shoulders as any player in the league, but he’s done as much to inspire confidence as possible this spring. Amidst reports of inconsistent leadership with the Eagles, he made an intentional effort to connect with his new teammates on a personal level, and the early reviews were glowing.
More importantly, Wentz has spent much of the offseason working with Adam Dedeaux – a former pitcher at Southern California and minor leaguer with the Los Angeles Dodgers who is now the CEO and a motion performance expert at 3DQB, a holistic quarterback training camp that covers fundamentals, mechanics, nutrition and the mental aspects of the position.
No definitive conclusions can be drawn at this early juncture, but all signs suggest Wentz is willing to put in the work necessary to leave the 2020 season behind him as he looks forward to a fresh start with the Colts.
LT SAM TEVI
Far from the biggest name on this list, Tevi’s importance is tied to Wentz. With Eric Fisher healing from a torn Achilles tendon, Tevi is the frontrunner to open the season as the starting left tackle.
His ability to protect Wentz’s blindside will go a long way toward determining the offense’s success early in the 2021 season. Anthony Castonzo missed the first five games of the 2018 season, and Indianapolis stumbled to a 1-4 start while easing Andrew Luck back onto the field and learning Reich’s new scheme.
After Castonzo returned, the Colts were 9-2 and the offense opened up. Indianapolis averaged 212 yards in the first three games as it adjusted to life with a backup left tackle. The average jumped to 408.4 yards over the final 13 weeks.
It’s largely up to Tevi – who has 44 career starts over four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers – to narrow the gap this year.
DE KWITY PAYE
Few rookies have been drafted in the Chris Ballard era with as much immediate expectation as the former Michigan star. Taken 21st overall, the Colts have made no secret they believe Paye has top-10 talent.
He also appears to be a perfect fit for the franchise in terms of character, drive and work ethic. Barring injury, he’ll be the starting right defensive end in Week 1. And he might need to at least approach his 11.5 career sacks in college.
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner led Indianapolis with 9.5 sacks last year, but the top two defensive ends – Justin Houston (8) and Denico Autry (7.5) – are no longer on the roster. Tyquan Lewis – who spent much of his time inside at defensive tackle last year and is expected to replace Autry in the starting lineup – is the leading returning end with six career sacks.
Paye must produce from Day 1.
CB ROCK YA-SIN
The competition for the third cornerback spot will be among the most intriguing of camp, and the Colts would like to see Ya-Sin emerge as the victor. A second-round pick out of Temple in 2019, his first two seasons have been marked by inconsistency and untimely penalties.
Ballard has preached patience with the young defender and still believes in Ya-Sin’s toughness and competitive nature. But he must reduce his tendency to grab at receivers when he’s beaten and draw flags that result in big plays for the opposition.
Indianapolis is set at the top two spots on the depth chart with potential Pro Bowler Kenny Moore II and cagey veteran Xavier Rhodes. Ya-Sin will compete with a returning Marvell Tell III, veteran T.J. Carrie and 2020 sixth-round pick Isaiah Rodgers for what amounts to a starting role in today’s NFL.
WR MICHAEL PITTMAN JR.
The urgency isn’t quite the same at wide receiver as some of the other positions on this list, but there are none the less high expectations for Pittman’s sophomore season.
Limited to 13 games and eight starts because of injuries as a rookie, Pittman still finished third on the team with 503 yards and a touchdown on 40 receptions. The presence of veterans T.Y. Hilton and Zach Pascal and the potential of a healthy Parris Campbell keep the pressure from reaching a boiling point.
But a strong performance in the wild-card loss against the Buffalo Bills in January – five catches for 90 yards – and exceptional run after the catch ability raise hopes Pittman could emerge as Indianapolis’ No. 1 receiver in 2021.