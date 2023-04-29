INDIANAPOLIS – Blake Freeland wasn’t expecting to be selected by the Indianapolis Colts.
Adetomiwa Adebawore wasn’t expecting be selected in the fourth round.
Both men fit well in an NFL Draft class put together by general manager Chris Ballard that is high on athletic traits and has produced strong value in relation to projected draft positions.
“It’s a dream come true,” Freeland said. “I wasn’t expecting a call from the Colts, but I’m freaking pumped about it. Ready to get going, ready to get working. As far as my o-line development, I feel like it’s been well, and I’m planning to continue and develop and get as good as I can. Just become the best offensive lineman I can be.”
Freeland played two years at both right tackle and left tackle for the Cougars and projects as a swing tackle, a positional need with a thin depth chart behind projected starters Braden Smith and Bernhard Raimann.
Taken in the fourth round (106th overall), Freeland was the second-highest rated offensive tackle in college football last year by Pro Football Focus.
Despite being surprised to land in Indianapolis, Freeland enjoyed his pre-draft interaction with the Colts.
“Well, I just had kind of a list from my agent saying a few teams that were more interested than the others, and I guess the Colts didn’t seem to be on one,” Freeland said. “I had good interviews with them at the (NFL Scouting) Combine and at the Senior Bowl. It worked out great, was able to meet a lot of the coaches, so that was awesome.”
Adebawore was projected to be a Day 2 pick but had to wait until Saturday morning to hear his name called.
He is a freak athlete, who ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash at 282 pounds. It’s believed to be the fastest time for a player that size in nearly two decades.
Adebawore made 33 starts at Northwestern and had 97 tackles – 24.5 for a loss – 12.5 sacks, six pass deflections and four forced fumbles.
He’s got versatility to play both defensive end and defensive tackle, but he believes he’ll be used as a three-technique in Indianapolis’ 4-3 defense.
“I mean, it was obviously a surprise to me, but I’m just glad I have the opportunity now,” Adebawore said of falling to the 110th overall selection. “I don’t know the reason I fell. It doesn't matter right now. Right now, the only thing I’m focused on is getting ready to be an Indianapolis Colt.”
Adebawore moved inside at the Senior Bowl, and most teams approached him from that standpoint during the pre-draft process.
He’ll likely join the defensive line rotation with the Colts, serving as a primary backup to DeForest Buckner with flexibility to play elsewhere if needed.
“I would say interior pass rush, my get off, my relentless attitude and everything,” Adebawore said of what he brings to the table. “Obviously, people see it on the field, but the reason I’m going to be able to do what I do on the field is how I take care of myself off the field and the things I do to prepare for those moments.”
