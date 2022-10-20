INDIANAPOLIS – As reporters entered the locker room Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football center, Nyheim Hines serenaded fellow running back Jonathan Taylor with a melodic, “Welcome back.”
That’s as clear a sign as any of the optimism surrounding the All-Pro rusher this week. So was Taylor’s status later in the day as a full participant in practice for the first time since injuring his ankle Oct. 2 against the Tennessee Titans.
“I’m feeling really good,” Taylor said. “It’s always a positive sign when you can go out there and feel like yourself. Us being professional athletes, when you go out there and you’re not feeling like yourself, it’s the worst.”
A return to form for the 23-year-old Pro Bowler could provide another boost for an offense that showed real signs of life for the first time in last week’s 34-27 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
It was a season-high point total by two full touchdowns and the most points scored by the Colts since a 41-15 victory against the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 21, 2021. Those two wins could scarcely have come in more opposite fashion.
Taylor rushed 32 times for 185 yards and four touchdowns and added a fifth score on a 23-yard reception against the Bills.
Against Jacksonville, quarterback Matt Ryan set a franchise record with 42 completions on 58 attempts, and Indianapolis rushed for just 45 yards on 16 carries.
Ideally, the offense would like to find a happy medium between those two extremes.
“Obviously, we’d like to be firing on all cylinders,” Ryan said. “I think that’s when we’re going to be at our best. I’ve always felt like if we have to (go pass heavy), I trust myself, I trust our guys, I trust our guys up front. They played really well. One of the things we talked about in the offseason was having an unselfish group and guys not only accepting roles but embracing roles, and that means different things different weeks.
“There’s going to be weeks where Pitt (wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.) doesn’t have 13 catches, but he’s got to force block for JT 15 to 20 times in a game. You have to dig safeties out and you have to embrace that, accept it and do it for the team. I think we have a good group.”
That group certainly is more dangerous on paper with Taylor in the lineup.
But last year’s leading rusher hasn’t gotten off to the kind of start he’d prefer this season. Through the first four weeks, Taylor rushed for 328 yards and just one touchdown on 4 yards per carry.
That’s more than a yard below his career average (5.1) despite receiving a career-high 20.3 carries per game.
The struggles are not on Taylor alone. Take him out of the equation, and the other ball carriers combined are averaging just 2.8 yards per attempt.
A switch to a no-huddle offense sparked to life the offensive line against the Jags. After surrendering 21 sacks through the first five weeks, the Colts (3-2-1) kept Ryan upright the entire game. The quarterback, in turn, did not turn the ball over for the first time this season while posting his second-highest passer rating (107.6).
But the passing success was not limited to the Jacksonville game. Over his past four starts, Ryan has completed 70.5% of his passes for 1,218 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions despite being sacked 14 times.
An improved running game should only help the quarterback to become even more efficient.
Taylor marveled at Ryan’s performance against the Jaguars.
“Just from a running back’s perspective, it’s almost like getting a bunch of carries,” he said. “I know that’s something that Matt had to power through. For a quarterback, I’m sure they can throw it all day long, but at some point, they’re probably like (windmill motion) – we definitely have to continue in order to help Matt out, help the entire offense out as well, to continue to be balanced.
“You never want to go into a game and have to have your quarterback throw it 58 times.”
The no-huddle attack, however, is likely to remain a valuable tool moving forward.
Ryan clearly got into a rhythm, and the wide receivers responded with some of their best football of the season.
Taylor played in a power-running offense at Wisconsin, and Indianapolis has mainly used a traditional approach since he became the featured running back in 2020.
But he had success running up-tempo and out of the shotgun in the fourth quarter of the season opener at Houston, and he’s comfortable with the no-huddle.
“I’ve done no-huddle before 100%, and it’s just about being able to stay focused,” he said. “You got a lot of moving parts, and no-huddle is all about having the speed but (also) tempo. You’re pushing the tempo on the defense, but you guys are poised, you guys know everything that’s going on.”
