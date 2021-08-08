WESTFIELD – Darius Leonard is now the highest paid off-the-ball linebacker in the NFL.
According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Indianapolis Colts agreed to a five-year, $99.25 million extension with the two-time All-Pro linebacker Sunday. The deal reportedly includes $52.5 million in guarantees.
The new deal tops San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner ($95.025 million) for total value and New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley ($51 million) for guarantees.
It’s the second major extension for the Colts this offseason after right tackle Braden Smith agreed to a four-year, $70 million extension on the first day of training camp practice.
Leonard has recorded 416 tackles, 15 sacks, seven interceptions and four fumble recoveries through his first three professional seasons. A second-round pick out of South Carolina State in 2018, he was named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year that season and is a two-time Pro Bowler.
Leonard has yet to participate in this year’s training camp as he recovers from offseason ankle surgery.