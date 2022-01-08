INDIANAPOLIS — Frank Reich vows he doesn’t have a flair for the dramatic.
It would have been just as well with him if the Indianapolis Colts had beaten the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday and clinched an AFC wild card spot a week early.
Instead, the Colts (9-7) will enter the final game of the season with a win-and-get-in scenario for the third time in Reich’s four years as head coach. For the second straight time, the opponent will be the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) — who have won six consecutive true home games against Indianapolis and seven in a row away from Lucas Oil Stadium.
“You embrace the moment that you have,” Reich said. “It’s an opportunity to turn it into something positive. We take nothing for granted. We’re not assuming, ‘Hey, we got our bad game out of us. We’ll get right back on track. We’re playing a team that has a poor record.’ No. We don’t fall into that trap.
“We have to earn everything. We’ve got to earn the respect that we get. We’ve got to earn the yards that we get. We’ve got to earn every win. That’s the only mentality we can have. We just have to take it day-by-day, continue to fight to get better and take advantage of the opportunity in front of us.”
The Colts’ expressed respect for Jacksonville throughout the week is not just empty talk. In addition to the road losing streak, Indianapolis survived a 23-17 decision at home in November when rookie defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo stripped Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence near midfield on the final drive.
Jacksonville held MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor to just 9 yards in the second half of that contest and gave up just three points in the final two periods.
The Jaguars did it by dominating at the line of scrimmage and forcing Colts quarterback Carson Wentz to beat them through the air. He finished 22-of-34 for 180 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.
Indianapolis spent much of this week talking about the need for dynamic plays in the passing game, and it’s clear Wentz will need to be a bigger part of the offense Sunday.
He was a part of a must-win scenario with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019 and was 23-of-40 for 289 yards and one touchdown in a 34-17 victory against the New York Giants to clinch a playoff spot.
“That seems like an eternity ago, my goodness — in my life, in my career, everything,” Wentz said. “It’s the same mindset every week. No matter who the opponent is. We feel like, around here especially, we’ve had our backs against the wall for a while type of thing, especially with the slow start this season. We try not to make (Sunday’s game) a bigger thing or bigger deal or any of that.
“We know where we’re at. We know what’s at stake. We know what’s on the line. We’re going to get their best shot. We know that. They came up here last game, and it was down to the wire. We know we’ve got to come out ready to go, ready to execute with a lot of energy and emotion and go get this.”
Jacksonville’s in a much different place than it was for that first meeting on Nov. 14. At that time, the Jaguars had won two of their last three games and were coming off a 9-6 home win against the playoff-bound Buffalo Bills.
But the loss in Indianapolis was the start of the current eight-game losing streak. Jacksonville is 0-3 under interim head coach Darrell Bevell after the firing of Urban Meyer, and it’s been outscored 106-47 in those games — including a 50-10 loss against the New England Patriots last week.
None of which matters much to the Colts.
Taylor capped last year’s regular-season finale with a 45-yard touchdown run as Indianapolis held off the Jaguars 28-14 to clinch a playoff spot. It was the highlight of a career-high 253-yard day for the star running back.
Further heroics might be necessary Sunday, but Taylor isn’t trying on any capes this week.
“We know the situation that we’re in, but we can’t deviate from the things that have been battle tested,” Taylor said. “There are some situations where your back’s against the wall, you need to pull out all the stops. But don’t shy away from the things that are battle tested, things that have worked all year with your preparation and as well as your mentality heading into the game.”
Veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is one of just two players — alongside tight end Jack Doyle — who were on the roster for the Colts’ last win at Jacksonville in 2014.
Both players might be contemplating retirement in the offseason — whenever it begins — and they don’t want to lose this opportunity for one more postseason run.
After clawing back from a 1-4 start, it would be a massive disappointment to lose again to the Jaguars.
To say the least.
“We don’t want to come this far for nothing,” Hilton said. “We’re pretty much locked in. It’s easier to be motivated coming off a loss than it is a win. So we’re motivated. We don’t like what we put on film in 2022 (a 23-20 loss to the Raiders). The only way to (change) that is correct it going into Jacksonville, where we haven’t done well.
“We just got to go out there and play Colts football, and we’ll be fine.”