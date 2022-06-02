INDIANAPOLIS — Matt Ryan isn’t afraid to make his voice heard — literally and figuratively — around the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
The new Indianapolis Colts quarterback barking “Get set!” has become a constant soundtrack every time the offense breaks the huddle.
But Ryan is vocal in more subtle ways as well. If he encounters a teammate in the hallway, he’s likely to administer an impromptu quiz about the playbook. And that professorial behavior continues on the field.
During Wednesday’s practice open to the media, two wide receivers collided with a pair of defenders all trying to share the same corner of the end zone during red-zone drills. The pass fell incomplete, and Ryan immediately went to the receivers to discuss what had gone wrong in their routes.
He’s taking ownership of the offense, and his teammates are responding.
“It’s been a joy having him here, for sure,” tight end Mo Alie-Cox said. “He’s a real down-to-Earth guy. He’s very vocal. It’s like having another coach in the room. Like I was telling (former Colts tight end) Jack (Doyle) when I was talking to Jack, it’s kind of similar to (former Indianapolis quarterback) Andrew (Luck) on the way he demands things and how he wants things and stuff like that.”
It’s welcome criticism from a quarterback with 14 years of experience, one MVP trophy and one Super Bowl appearance under his belt.
As demanding as Ryan can be, his teammates accept it because they know he has the team’s best interests at heart.
“He’s definitely on us, for sure,” Alie-Cox said. “He’s learning the system, too, but if we get it wrong, he’s gonna come out there and coach us, like, ‘Come out like this. Do this and this.’ And that’s something you want from your quarterback ’cause we’re all trying to be on the same page. We’re all trying to win. We’re all trying to make plays. So (I) love him.”
The Colts will look to Alie-Cox for leadership this season as well.
With Doyle’s retirement, the 28-year-old suddenly is the elder statesman of the tight end room.
He’s seen a lot during his five seasons in the league – rising up from the practice squad, making a pair of playoff appearances and playing with a different starting quarterback each year.
He’s also had the chance to learn from veterans such as Doyle, Eric Ebron and Trey Burton, and he hopes to pay their generosity forward to youngsters Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods and Drew Ogletree.
“I still have my regular blocking, stuff I did in the passing game, but taking on some of the routes that (Doyle) also had and different things like that,” Alie-Cox said. “Also being the leader in the room, going first in every drill, setting an example and just showing all the new guys what it is. It’s me.
“I’m going into Year 6. The next one is Kylen. He’s going into Year 2. So it’s just being a mentor to all the young guys in the room, showing them little things to do day in and day out and showing them how to be a pro.”
LEONARD OUT
All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard is sitting out OTAs with a lingering ankle issue.
The injury affected Leonard throughout last season, and while it has improved, it’s still not at a level he’s comfortable with.
The team is taking a patient approach and hoping the extra time off will lead to a long-term solution.
“We’re trying to be cautious,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “So just taking it day by day, trying to see what exactly we’re dealing with, how we can get it to respond and make some progress. Sometimes when you’re going through something and you hit a lull and you can’t get over the hump that you want to get past, you have to stop and pause and say, ‘Why aren’t we getting over this hump?’
“That’s a little bit what it is with Darius. We’re just continuing to be cautious with him and want to be smart about getting him ready. In the meantime, he’s locked in, doing all his stuff, getting mentally – he’s prepared. It’s as if he’s in there. So we’ll continue to evaluate him as we go.”
KICKING COMPETITION
Rodrigo Blankenship was limited to just five games last season because of a hip injury, but the 25-year-old will enter training camp as the favorite to earn the place-kicking duties for the third straight season.
He will have significant competition, however, from Jake Verity – a 24-year-old former understudy for former Baltimore Ravens great Justin Tucker.
“I would say Rod would be on the depth chart as the No. 1 kicker right now, but is it a competition? Yes,” Reich said. “Is it a competition at every position? Yes. We all understand what that means and what it doesn’t mean, but it will be a competition.
“We certainly respect what Rod has done since he’s been here.”
