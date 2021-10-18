INDIANAPOLIS – Parris Campbell likely is headed back to injured reserve, once again interrupting the Indianapolis Colts wide receiver’s young career.
Colts head coach Frank Reich confirmed Monday the 24-year-old is dealing with a significant foot injury and will miss an indefinite amount of playing time. Campbell was injured on a 51-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Carson Wentz during the first quarter of Sunday’s 31-3 victory against the Houston Texans.
“It’s just heartbreaking for him, for us,” Reich said. “I just feel like he was hitting a groove and hate it for him but know he’s the kind of person and player that he’ll bounce back. It’s just an unfortunate break, and we’ll see here as we go how long of a period of time we’re talking about, but it’s going to be a little bit.”
Campbell has 10 catches for 162 yards and one touchdown in five games this season and once again appeared poised to break out. His yardage already is a career high, and his 16.2-yard average per reception would better his previous career mark by nearly 5 yards.
But injuries have been a factor throughout the speedy wide receiver’s time in Indianapolis. He’s never played more than seven games in a season, and he missed a Week 2 loss against the Los Angeles Rams previously this season. Overall, Campbell has appeared on just 43% of the Colts’ offensive snaps this year.
Reich chose not to go into specifics about the nature of Campbell’s injury, which came with 1:52 remaining in the first quarter. The 51-yard reception was the longest of Campbell’s career.
“I do have the full (medical) report, but I’ll just let that come out later in the week as far as the particulars as we feel it’s appropriate to mention those,” Reich said. “This is all kind of fresh right now.”
Reich did mention it’s too soon to tell whether the injury will be season-ending, but it is a possibility.
Young receivers Ashton Dulin, Dezmon Patmon and DeMichael Harris could see their roles increase as a result of Campbell’s absence, along with veteran Keke Coutee. Dulin has five catches for 47 yards and has mainly been used as a blocker while playing 22% of the offensive snaps this season. Patmon is a candidate to return from injured reserve after a strong preseason in his second year out of Washington State, and Harris caught 10 passes for 79 yards as an undrafted rookie in 2020. He’s currently on the practice squad and has played on just two offensive snaps in three appearances this year.
Coutee is by far the most experienced of the bunch with 83 catches for 941 yards and four touchdowns over three seasons with the Texans. He had 33 receptions for 400 yards and three scores with Houston last year. He, too, is a candidate to be elevated from the practice squad.
For Campbell, it’s the latest setback in a snake-bitten career. A second-round pick out of Ohio State in 2019, he’s appeared in just 14 of a possible 38 career regular season games and has 34 catches for 360 yards with two scores.
“You’ve got to believe,” Reich said of his message to the wide receiver. “You’ve got to believe that you were destined to do this. Parris is a man of strong faith, so he’s got to maintain that aspect of his life and trust that the plan for his life is – even though these are real struggles that are very painful, that you have to find the silver linings. You have to keep believing that you’re going to be an impact player in this league.
“Don’t lose vision for that. Do not lose vision for that. I love this guy. This is a special person. He’ll have all the support he needs, and I know he has the internal fortitude to kind of bounce back from this.”
THEY SAID IT
“That’s the first thing pretty much everyone said on the sideline. I was saying like I’m finally happy I caught this one, and it actually stands, and it’s a regular season one, so it goes towards my stats. I think the main thing when I caught it was just make sure I actually catch this one this time.” – cornerback Isaiah Rodgers on the similarities between his fourth-quarter interception Sunday and the one that was overturned on replay review during last season’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.
INJURY REPORT
Reich had no further updates on cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) and practice squad safety Jordan Lucas (knee) after they suffered injuries Sunday against the Texans.
He did say wide receiver T.Y. Hilton was “doing fine” after leaving in the fourth quarter with a quad injury, but the team will move forward with caution.
“With these soft tissue things, we’re going to need to let it settle for 48 hours to really start to begin to make a determination,” Reich said. “I’m not sure we’re going to be able to make a determination even by Wednesday or Thursday, so we’ll just kind of keep it day-by-day with T.Y. – be hopeful. We know he heals faster than most people. He’s unique in that way, but we’ll be smart as well.”