WESTFIELD – The first indication Josh Downs was not an average rookie came before the third-round wide receiver took his first NFL snap.
Shortly after arriving in Indianapolis for rookie mini-camp, Downs famously texted quarterback Anthony Richardson to set up an impromptu throwing session.
The pair spent the next two days torching defenses as the start of a partnership the Colts hope lasts well into the next decade.
“He’s my roommate right now for camp, so every night we talk a little bit about practice and just things we’re gonna do tomorrow,” Downs said after Friday’s training camp practice at Grand Park. “I like having him as a roommate. I just have to tell him, ‘I’ll be open whenever you see me tomorrow.’”
Downs is competing with veteran Isaiah McKenzie for the slot receiver role, and he has some pretty influential fans inside the building.
Wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne raved about the rookie’s on-field performance at the NFL Scouting Combine and stood on the table for him during the draft process.
Though it doesn’t sound as though general manager Chris Ballard needed much convincing.
“You’ll see,” Ballard said Tuesday as players reported to camp. “Downs is pretty freaking good. He’s pretty talented.”
Downs’ college numbers speak for themselves.
Catching passes from projected Washington Commanders starter Sam Howell and projected 2024 first-round pick Drake Maye at North Carolina, Downs compiled 202 receptions for 2,483 yards and 22 touchdowns.
But the speedster’s impact goes well beyond raw numbers.
“He’s everything that I saw in workouts, Combine,” Wayne said. “I’m excited for him. I’m excited to see what he can bring to the table, help us excel. He’s a smart player. He understands the game. He understands spaces.
“And one thing a lot of people don’t really look at, I mean, he’s a coach’s son. So he understands some things differently. You know what I mean? That’s kind of – I won’t compare myself to him, but I’m in the same boat. My dad was a coach, so I used to get on his nerves and ask him – he was a defensive coach – I used to ask him all kind of things when I was on offense. So all those little things that people don’t understand – he’d be one of those guys that instead of telling him three times, you just have to tell him twice.”
Downs’ father, Gary, was a running back at North Carolina State and played for seven seasons in the NFL with the New York Giants, Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons from 1994-2000.
He began his coaching career with NFL Europe’s Amsterdam Admirals and is currently the recruiting coordinator and running backs coach at East Tennessee State.
He’s a valuable resource who has served the younger Downs well throughout his football career. And the wide receiver said that knowledge has helped inform his NFL debut.
“I feel as if the transition from college to here, it’s not as bad,” Downs said. “It’s much faster, of course, so I’ve just gotta play faster. But I wouldn’t say it’s too overwhelming for me. The coverages are different. They disguise it a lot more. They run a lot of different variations, so I’ve got to really learn more of that.
“But, otherwise, I’d say my dad, he’s prepared me a lot for this. And then I’ve played football since I was 6 years old, so I have a pretty good feel for the game. So now I’m just adjusting to this new level.”
TAYLOR UPDATE
Colts owner Jim Irsay told ESPN’s Stephen Holder on Wednesday night the team has yet to make an official offer to running back Jonathan Taylor and a contract extension might not come before the end of the season.
Taylor’s contract squabble has become public on social media with agent Malki Kawa exchanging barbs with Irsay.
But Steichen insists it’s business as usual from an on-field perspective. He likes what he’s seen from reserves Zack Moss, Deon Jackson, Evan Hull and Zavier Scott, and he can’t wait to see Taylor in the mix.
“We plan on him being here,” Steichen said. “… He’s on PUP, and as soon as he’s healthy, he’ll be back with the football team. We’re getting those other guys reps right now.”
QB COMPETITION
Rookie Anthony Richardson took all the first-team reps in the second practice of training camp and was 3-for-5 passing in 11-on-11 drills. His day included several RPO attempts and a 60-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Alec Pierce in 7-on-7 work.
Veteran Gardner Minshew was 6-of-8 in 11-on-11 work after taking the first-team reps in Wednesday’s opening practice.
Steichen said there’s no target date for naming a Week 1 starter.
“I don’t have a timetable on that, to be honest,” Steichen said. “I just want to see consistency and growth from all that position. When you compete, it makes you better. So when that time comes, I’ll know. We’ll talk through it as a staff, and we’ll go from there.”
INJURY REPORT
Defensive end Samson Ebukam missed Friday’s practice with a hamstring injury.
Cornerback JuJu Brents (hamstring) and safety Julius Blackmon (hamstring) continued to watch from the sideline for the second straight session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.