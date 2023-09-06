INDIANAPOLIS – Josh Downs developed a rapport with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson on Day 1 of their time together with the Indianapolis Colts.
On Sunday, Downs is in line to start alongside his more ballyhooed teammate.
When the first depth chart of the season was released Tuesday, Downs was listed ahead of veteran Isaiah McKenzie at slot receiver. It’s a reflection of the commitment to his craft the former North Carolina star has put in since being selected in the third round of the NFL Draft.
“(The) goal (was) just to compete at a high level against another great player like Isaiah McKenzie and a few other guys we have in the slot,” Downs said Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “Just to be able to go out there first with the guys – AR’s starting, so I feel like us coming in together, us being on the field together, just knowing another young guy’s out there … it gives you a little comfort but also just like, ‘OK, he’s doing it, so I’m gonna do it, too’ type of vibe.
“So, yeah, it definitely was a goal of mine to go out there and start this first game.”
Downs’ chemistry with Richardson began with the now famous parking lot throwing session at the team hotel the evening before the first practice of rookie mini-camp in May.
The two were roommates throughout training camp and have developed a friendship off the field to match their growing bond on it.
“It’s been huge,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said of the rookies’ relationship. “Starting when they got drafted, you kind of saw it early on and then even in practice, routes. They’re always talking after a play. That, to me, is great growth of being on the same page, so they’re thinking the same way on certain routes and seeing it the same way.
“I think when you do that week in and week out -- and over the years as they grow together – I think it could be really special.”
WEEK 1 DROUGHT
Steichen claimed to be unaware of Indianapolis’ ongoing losing streak in season openers.
The Colts haven’t won in Week 1 since 2013, when Andew Luck led a fourth-quarter scoring drive in a 21-17 win against the Oakland Raiders. Luck retired four years ago, and the Raiders moved to Las Vegas three years ago.
The streak isn’t a motivating factor for Sunday’s showdown against the defending AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars. But starting a new era at 1-0 is fuel enough.
“I think when you win your first home opener – or wherever you are on the road – I think it gives your team confidence,” Steichen said. “Even if you lose the game, it doesn’t mean you lose confidence. It’s a long season, you got 17 weeks of a grind. You don’t know how this thing is going to play out.
“But, yeah, obviously you want to win every game and obviously the first one is a big one.”
INJURY REPORT
All 53 men on the active roster practiced for Indianapolis on Wednesday.
Running back Zack Moss (forearm) was a limited participant, and linebacker Shaquille Leonard (concussion) was a full participant.
Steichen noted linebacker E.J. Speed has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, while Leonard is still progressing well.
Safety Antonio Johnson (hamstring) was the only player who did not practice, and defensive lineman Tyler Lacy (hip) was limited.
