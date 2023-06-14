INDIANAPOLIS – Dallis Flowers arguably made the play of Wednesday’s practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
The Indianapolis Colts cornerback stopped his back-peddle midstream and leapt high to intercept a pass from quarterback Gardner Minshew in 7-on-7 drills.
With nothing but green grass in front of him, Flowers sprinted with the football into the end zone for a Pick 6.
The moment speaks to the hunger the second-year pro feels with a giant opportunity ahead this season.
With Isaiah Rodgers Sr. under investigation for potential violations of the NFL’s gambling policy, the door is wide open for the 26-year-old to earn a role as a full-time starter on the outside.
“I’m really just focused on myself and getting better day by day with my teammates as well,” Flowers said. “As long as all of us win and do good, I win. So, at the end of the day, I’m just trying to win for my team, and we’re gonna come together and be good.”
It was a new-look secondary in Indianapolis even before Rodgers’ availability was called into question.
Veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore was dealt to the Dallas Cowboys in March, and veteran safety Rodney McLeod signed as a free agent with the Cleveland Browns.
The Colts selected three cornerbacks in the NFL draft – second-rounder JuJu Brents, fifth-rounder Darius Rush and seventh-rounder Jaylon Jones – who fit the long, athletic and physical mold preferred by defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.
The 6-foot-1 Flowers, who made his mark primarily as a kick-off returner as an undrafted rookie last season, also fits that profile.
“I do fit it – big, tall, long, athletic, fast,” Flowers said. “So the scheme Gus has is a good scheme, and I’m just glad to be here with him.”
Competition has marked first-year head coach Shane Steichen’s early tenure with Indianapolis, and it might not be more prevalent anywhere on the roster than at cornerback.
Brents has yet to workout with the team as he recovers from wrist surgery following the NFL Scouting Combine in February, and Rush was sidelined with a hamstring issue late in OTAs. Jones intercepted third-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger and broke up another pass on the sideline in Tuesday’s mini-camp practice.
All three rookies have a legitimate path to playing time alongside Flowers and veteran Tony Brown.
“I think once we get into it, looking at things, there is going to be some position battles like there always is in every year and every (training) camp,” Steichen said. “But the intensity, the energy – I want these guys to play with passion and have a lot of energy. That’s going to show up when these pads come on and kind of see who the dogs are when it comes out.”
CLOSING TIME
Wednesday’s practice ended with a challenge from Steichen to the players.
If any combination of two offensive and defensive linemen could successfully field a punt off the JUGS machine, Thursday’s practice would be canceled and the team would be set free for the offseason.
Offensive tackle Matthew Vanderslice and defensive tackle Jamal Woods made the catch on the first two attempts to officially bring mini-camp to a close.
“We had six guys up, and the first two caught it,” Steichen said. “It was too easy maybe. We should’ve put it back a little more, but it was fun. I thought it was a good offseason, good start, good foundation of what we are trying to get done here. Then training camp will be here before we know it, and we’ll be ready to roll.”
INJURY REPORT
Rookie safety Daniel Scott, a fifth-round pick out of California, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday – ending his first NFL season before it began.
ESPN reported Scott tore his ACL during the final practice of OTAs last week.
Two other players missed both mini-camp practices this week without previous explanation. Steichen said rookie offensive tackle Jake Witt is dealing with a personal issue, and running back Zack Moss is on paternity leave.
