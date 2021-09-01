INDIANAPOLIS – T.Y. Hilton will miss at least the first three games of the regular season.
That’s the takeaway from Wednesday’s announcement by Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard that the veteran wide receiver will soon be placed on injured reserve. Hilton re-aggravated a neck injury when he was hit during a catch Aug. 25 as the team practiced for the final time this year at Grand Park.
The injury became a nuisance during the flight to Detroit the next day for the preseason finale, and surgery was ultimately determined as the solution.
“He’ll be back,” Ballard said. “The surgery went well. He’s got a ton of relief. He feels better. One thing I know about T.Y. Hilton, he’s a pretty quick healer and I think he will be back whenever he’s ready to go. But I think it’s always sooner than later with him.”
The IR designation requires Hilton to miss at least three weeks.
After re-signing a one-year contract as a free agent this offseason, the four-time Pro Bowler needs 640 yards to reach 10,000 for his career. Even during his absence, he’s expected to continue leading a young wide receiver corps in the locker room and on the sideline.
Few details about the surgery were revealed. Head coach Frank Reich previously described the injury as a “disc issue.”
Ballard confirmed that was the focus of the procedure but offered little else.
“That’s about as detailed as I want to get,” he said. “It was not a major procedure. It was something to give him some relief. It wasn’t real intrusive, and he’s good. It was instant relief for him.”
THEY SAID IT
“I think the sky is the limit. I mean, I do. I think he’s got Defensive Player of the Year capabilities, I do.” – Ballard on All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner’s next step.
INJURY REPORT
Left tackle Eric Fisher’s return from a torn Achilles’ tendon was complicated by his addition to the reserve/COVID-19 list late last week. But the 2013 No. 1 overall pick is expected to come off that list soon.
Ballard declined to say whether Fisher would be added to the 53-man roster at that time, but he remains optimistic about the veteran’s recovery.
“I won’t give you an exact timetable,” Ballard said, “but we really like the progress he’s made, and when he gets back out here we’ll kind of monitor it and go from there.”
The GM added the three other players on the COVID list – quarterback Carson Wentz, center Ryan Kelly and wide receiver Zach Pascal – will return “soon.”
ROSTER MOVES
The Colts claimed cornerbacks Thakarius Keyes and Chris Wilcox off waivers and waived safety Andre Chachere and cornerback Marvell Tell III.
Keyes was a 2020 seventh-round pick out of Tulane and appeared in eight games with one start last season for the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilcox was drafted in the seventh round out of BYU by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this spring.
Indianapolis also signed 15 players to the practice squad -- wide receiver Tarik Black, linebacker Curtis Bolton, defensive tackle Andrew Brown, cornerback Anthony Chesley, defensive end Kameron Cline, safety Sean Davis, safety Shawn Davis, tight end Farrod Green, wide receiver DeMichael Harris, quarterback Brett Hundley, center Joey Hunt, running back Deon Jackson, linebacker Malik Jefferson, offensive tackle Carter O’Donnell and wide receiver Tyler Vaughns.
Houston-based NFL reporter Aaron Wilson also reported former Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee will sign with the Colts and become the 16th man on the practice squad. Coutee has 83 catches for 941 yards and four touchdowns over three seasons in Houston. All three of his career 100-yard games have come against Indianapolis.