INDIANAPOLIS – T.Y. Hilton minced few words Thursday affirming his support for Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers.
In the veteran wide receiver’s view, there’s no question the 39-year-old should be back under center for the franchise next season.
“To me, absolutely,” Hilton said. “He’s come in, did a tremendous job. He got us in great position, so it’d dumb for him not to be.”
If Rivers returns, there’s no guarantee Hilton still will be on the other end of his passes.
To all the playoff uncertainty surrounding Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-14) at Lucas Oil Stadium, add this storyline. It could be the final game in an Indianapolis uniform for Hilton and Rivers.
Neither man is under contract past March, and there is plenty of doubt about the next steps for each.
Rivers will be 40 before the end of next season and has played the past five weeks with a painful toe injury. He’s already got a job lined up as a high school football coach in his native Alabama whenever he determines his playing days are done.
He’s also completed 68.2% of his passes for 4,005 yards with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while learning his new teammates on the fly during a pandemic-afflicted season. It’s the eighth straight year the quarterback has thrown for at least 4,000 yards, and the completion percentage would be the third-best of his career.
But there was only one group of people Rivers had interest in impressing this year.
“For me this year, it was new teammates,” he said. “It was building the trust and belief in a new group of guys. That was important to me – a new coaching staff, although having some experience with them. That was really more of the focus than anything. Not necessarily – I don’t think ‘win them over’ was at all the approach, but yet you’re going to have to go earn it in a new locker room.
“That challenge was exciting for me, knowing I still had some left in the tank and wanting to go still bring it, bring that every single day.”
Mission accomplished.
The question now is whether the quarterback will get a second act in the Circle City.
Colts head coach Frank Reich has gone on the record with his belief Rivers still has good football ahead of him, and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni believes the quarterback is still playing near an elite level.
But offseasons tend to take on a life all their own. Indianapolis (10-5) could choose to run it back with an offense that improved throughout the year or turn the page toward a more long-term solution.
Rivers will have his say as well. He’ll consult his family and confidantes before making a decision, but he came into the year with the hope his relationship with the Colts would last more than one season.
That doesn’t mean he hasn’t thought about the possibility he could be suiting up Sunday for the final time.
“I guess it’s at least healthy to have that thought because you’re not guaranteed anything moving forward,” Rivers said. “But to think that it could be the last game, yes, it has crossed my mind – last game I ever play. Certainly don’t intend that it will be, don’t hope that it is, but certainly I think you have to acknowledge that is a possibility.”
Hilton’s ties to Indianapolis go back much further. He was drafted in the third round out of Florida International in 2012 and is a four-time Pro Bowler.
With 9,333 receiving yards, Hilton is third on the franchise’s all-time list behind only Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne.
And he’s made no secret of his admiration for his place in team history.
“That’s great company right there,” Hilton said. “When I first got here, just seeing all the greats that they had – Marvin, Reggie – and adding my name to the list, it means a lot. Just learning from Reggie and him learning from Marv, just passing along his knowledge, that means a lot to me and (is) something that I won’t ever forget.
“I’m thankful for it because he didn’t have to teach me. He didn’t have to coach me up or do any of that, but he did. And it just means a lot to me and I appreciate that.”
Hilton already has paid it forward, passing on his knowledge to younger receivers like Parris Campbell and rookie Michael Pittman Jr.
But he’d like to continue the cycle for a few more years.
After a slow start, Hilton has caught 21 of 29 targets for 348 yards with four touchdowns and an average of 16.6 yards per reception over the past five weeks.
That suggests he still has something to offer the Colts on and off the field.
He’d like to finish his career with the franchise that drafted him, but he’s said since the spring he knows the decision isn’t his alone.
“It’s in God’s hands,” Hilton said. “So what’s for me is for me, so nobody can take that away. We’ll see.”
INJURY REPORT
The Colts again were without five starters during Thursday’s practice. Tight end Jack Doyle (quad) was added to the list, while defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (ankle), cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (concussion) and safety Khari Willis (concussion) missed a second straight day. Left tackle Anthony Castonzo (ankle) has been ruled out for the season.
Reserve offensive tackle Will Holden (ankle) also did not practice, and Reich said earlier this week he will not be available for Sunday’s game.
Defensive end Denico Autry (ankle), wide receiver Marcus Johnson (quad), wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (concussion) and Rivers (toe) returned to full participation. Safety George Odom (knee) and long snapper Luke Rhodes (ankle) were added to the report but also were full participants.