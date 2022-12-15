INDIANAPOLIS – Jeff Saturday will coach his fifth game as the interim leader of the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings.
But the six-time Pro Bowler’s future with the franchise remains to be determined.
Owner Jim Irsay has promised a wide-open search for a full-time head coach during the offseason which almost certainly will begin Jan. 9 after the regular season finale against the Houston Texans.
This week at the NFL owners meetings in Dallas, Irsay provided reporters with a hint of the potential breadth of that search.
“I’m looking forward to the interview process,” he said. “I think Jeff’s a candidate, but there’s a lot of great candidates out there. I think there’s a lot of great candidates in college. I think the pool needs to be broadened somewhat. … There’s some great college coaches that may be capable. There’s some unknown coaches that may be capable.”
After plucking Saturday out of a television studio to replace fired head coach Frank Reich on Nov. 7, it’s anybody’s guess as to what Irsay may be referring to by “unknown” coaches. It’s a bit more reasonable to look at some of the potential candidates in the college ranks, beginning with an obvious target with strong connections to the franchise:
JIM HARBAUGH, MICHIGAN
If Harbaugh isn’t at the top of Irsay’s wishlist, it shouldn’t take long to find his name.
A 14-year veteran as an NFL player, Harbaugh spent four seasons as a quarterback in Indianapolis (1994-97) including a Pro Bowl appearance in 1995 and a trip to the AFC Championship Game that same season.
His name is in the Colts’ Ring of Honor, and his coaching record is even more impressive.
Harbaugh turned around programs at San Diego and Stanford before leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 44-19-1 record over four seasons (2011-14) and going 5-3 in the playoffs, including a trip to Super Bowl XLVII.
He’s been at Michigan since 2015, posting a 74-24 overall record and leading the Wolverines to back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances. Second-ranked Michigan will play TCU in the national semifinals on Dec. 31.
That success at his alma mater raises questions as to whether Harbaugh will have interest in a return to the NFL. But he interviewed with the Vikings last year, and NFL Media reported last week there would be strong interest around the league if he chooses to interview again this year.
His preference for an offense led by a power-running game could be nice fit in Indianapolis, and he’s likely the biggest fish Irsay could land.
RYAN DAY, OHIO STATE
If Irsay fails in tempting the head coach on one side of the Big Ten’s greatest rivalry to defect, why not try for the other?
Day has a brief history in the NFL, coaching quarterbacks with the Philadelphia Eagles (2015) and San Francisco 49ers (2016) under head coach Chip Kelly, and he’s viewed as one of the nation’s finest quarterback developers.
That should be a drawing point for a Colts team looking to draft a young signal-caller next spring.
Day is 45-5 at Ohio State since taking over for Urban Meyer in 2019, and the Buckeyes will make their third CFP appearance in his four seasons by facing No. 1 Georgia on Dec. 31.
Day reportedly has turned down overtures from the NFL in recent seasons but could be tempted by a chance to develop a rookie quarterback, perhaps even his own protégé C.J. Stroud.
LANE KIFFIN, MISSISSIPPI
This would be a highly polarizing choice.
Kiffin was named the head coach of the Oakland Raiders as a 32-year-old in 2007 but went just 5-15 before being fired four games into his second season.
He’s held top jobs in college at Tennessee (2009), Southern Cal (2010-13) and Florida Atlantic (2017-19) and is in his third season in charge of the Rebels. Kiffin has posted an impressive 84-45 combined record at those stops.
His Ole Miss teams have been known for high-scoring offenses, and Kiffin has a penchant for saying outlandish things to the media and on social media.
There’s been no recent indication he’s interested in a return to the NFL. But he might be just the right kind of crazy to peak Irsay’s interest.
JOSH HEUPEL, TENNESSEE
The longest of these long shots, the former Heisman Trophy runner-up for Oklahoma is in his second season at Tennessee.
After gaining national recognition at Central Florida (2018-20), he had the Volunteers in position for a potential CFP berth this year before a devastating injury ended quarterback Hendon Hooker’s season during a lopsided loss to South Carolina.
Heupel has no NFL coaching experience but spent time on practice squads with the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers.
The appeal here would be tapping into a creative offensive mind who could bring new ideas to the pro landscape. The question, of course, is whether Heupel would be willing to leave Tennessee behind so early in the building process.
INJURY REPORT
The Colts ruled out cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle) and wide receiver Mike Strachan (concussion) for Saturday’s game.
Cornerback Brandon Facyson (illness) did not practice all week and was listed as doubtful.
The Vikings did not rule out any players.
Outside linebacker Patrick Jones (illness), center Garrett Bradbury (back), cornerback Cam Dantzler (illness), outside linebacker Danielle Hunter (neck) and defensive lineman Harrison Phillips (back) were listed as questionable.
