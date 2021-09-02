INDIANAPOLIS – Darius Leonard made two things clear Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
One, he’s not anti-vaccination. He just wants to have a more complete understanding of the situation before making a final decision. Two, he’s not a fan of the NFL’s new coronavirus protocols.
It’s no secret the league has different rules this year for vaccinated players and unvaccinated players. But Leonard believes the details put unfair burdens on players who choose not to take the shots.
“You’ve got to follow all the protocols. You’ve got to do that,” the Indianapolis Colts linebacker said. “It just sucks. You can follow the protocol to the ‘T’ as an unvaccinated player, and you still could get dinged. That’s one thing that sucks. You now have to make sure with the Kinexons (GPS tracking devices) that you’re not staying and talking to someone for over two minutes.
“You have to make sure that you’re thinking about it 24/7. You can’t get lackadaisical or anything because you can get dinged. It’s way quicker than it was last year, so you’ve got to think about that as well.”
The Colts had three players designated as high-risk close contacts who missed the first three days of practice this week. Quarterback Carson Wentz, center Ryan Kelly and wide receiver Zach Pascal did not test positive for the novel coronavirus or its variants, but they were deemed to have spent too much time around an unnamed staffer who did.
Under current NFL protocols, vaccinated players will not miss time without a positive test. They can be tested for five consecutive days if they are deemed a close contact, but only a positive test will take them off the field.
Even after a positive test the rules are different, with vaccinated players needing to post just two negative tests 24 hours apart to return and their unvaccinated counterparts sitting for a minimum of 10 days.
It’s all part of the complicated math that goes into each player’s personal vaccination decision. Leonard has opted against vaccination for now but hasn’t ruled out the possibility in the future.
“I think that’s a personal decision of mine,” he said. “I’m just a down south guy. I want to see more. I want to learn more. I want to get more educated about it. I’ve just got to think about it. I just don’t want to rush into it. I’ve got to see everything. I’m listening to all the vaccinated guys here. I’m not pro-vax or anti-vax. I’ve got to learn. When you don’t know a lot about something, you’ve got to educate yourself more about it and you’ve got to figure out what it is and you’ve got to make a decision from there.
“You’ve got to make sure that you understand your decision, make sure you understand what’s going into your body and the long-term effects. I think once I get a grasp of it, just like a playbook, you’ve got to get comfortable with something before you can just go out and say, ‘OK, I’m going to go out and put this in my body.’”
THEY SAID IT
“It has been strange. When we walked out there today, offensively looking in there with everybody in there, I said, ‘This looks pretty good. This looks pretty good.’ That group hasn’t been in there a ton together, but the good news is there’s really mature players in there, good, smart players. So what we’ve lacked in getting reps together – I just feel like mentally our guys are locked in and have all played enough football to very quickly assimilate. Even today, I just thought today looked pretty sharp. I thought we looked good, so no worries as far as that’s concerned.” – Head coach Frank Reich on the offense nearing full strength without much practice time together.
ROSTER MOVES
With Wentz, Kelly and Pascal being activated from the COVID list, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (neck), quarterback Sam Ehlinger (knee) and wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (foot) were placed on injured reserve.
The players on IR must sit out a minimum of three weeks before returning to the active roster.
INJURY REPORT
Tight end Jack Doyle (rest), center Danny Pinter (foot) and offensive tackle Carter O’Donnell (foot) did not participate in Thursday’s practice.