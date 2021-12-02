INDIANAPOLIS – Darius Leonard was typically blunt with his assessment of his injured ankle Thursday.
“Ain’t nothing changed but the day of the week,” he said.
The ankle has been a source of consternation throughout the season, regularly making the Indianapolis Colts linebacker appear on the daily injury report and causing a significant disruption to his routine. Leonard estimates he’s working with a personal trainer as late as 1 a.m. most Thursdays and often repeats that late-night ritual on Fridays and Saturdays if necessary.
That routine hasn’t gotten Leonard to 100%. It just makes him feel good enough to play each week.
But something was different in Sunday’s 38-31 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Leonard was noticeably more active before the game, and he was flying around the field during it.
He finished with a season-high 15 tackles, broke up a red-zone pass attempt and forced his fifth fumble of the season.
“I felt amazing,” he said. “… Even just watching the tape, when I was blitzing, my blitz pattern was way faster. Then when the ball was on the opposite number, I’m running way over there making a tackle. I looked like myself for the past three years last Sunday, so hopefully I can continue to just get better and feel comfortable.”
Leonard added a wrist injury to his ailments during the game, and he was wearing a wrap on his right hand during his weekly interview session.
But he vowed the new injury won’t affect the way he plays – especially in regard to the powerful punches he’s been throwing to knock the football loose.
“I just feel that that small little pain – if you get that ball out, you’re off the field and that pain is gonna go away when you get to the sideline,” Leonard said. “So sometimes you got to give to gain. When people say they give the game so much and they say blood, sweat and tears, they leave it all on the field, that’s the true meaning – like, me knowing my wrist hurts, am I gonna continue to try to take this ball away for the team? Yes. I’m gonna continue to do it because that’s – it’s bigger than me. … I’m doing it for my teammates. I’m doing it for my family. I’m doing it to make sure that my kids got food on the table.”
And he’s doing it for an honor that holds sway in the locker room.
A year ago, Leonard did not force the most turnovers on the roster. That honor went to cornerback T.J. Carrie.
An injured ankle or injured wrist isn’t going to keep Leonard from reclaiming the crown this year, if it’s within his reach.
“Every opportunity I get (to punch the ball out) … I’m gonna take that chance because I’m trying to be the turnover king,” Leonard said. “That’s my ultimate goal. Last year I wasn’t the turnover king in the Colts’ organization, so it kind of upset me a little bit.”
Ball carriers, consider that forewarning.
THEY SAID IT
“No, that was incredible. After watching the film, watching the game, we seen it. It could have been a 50-point team against the world champions. So we look back at that, but we also understand we can’t turn the ball over five times against (Tampa Bay quarterback) Tom (Brady). I mean, 100% of the time you’re not gonna win that game. And not just against Tom. Against anybody, you’re not supposed to win that game. So we know what we have to do, man. We just gotta take care of the ball, and the rest will take care of itself.” – wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on if he’s ever before been part of an offense that scored 31 points and turned the ball over five times.
INJURY REPORT
Each of the six players who sat out Wednesday’s practice returned in some fashion Thursday.
Center Ryan Kelly (knee), left guard Quenton Nelson (ankle) and Leonard were full participants. Left tackle Eric Fisher (knee) also practiced in full after being limited Wednesday.
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (knee/foot), tight end Jack Doyle (knee) and safety Andrew Sendejo (calf) returned as limited participants.
Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (groin) was added to the injury report and listed as limited.