Nobody’s 2020 went as planned, so at least Marlon Mack had company in his misery.
It was supposed to be a special season for the Indianapolis Colts running back. He’d mentor rookie Johnathan Taylor, run behind a dominant offensive line and then cash in big money as a free agent for the first time.
Instead, Mack suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the first half of the season opener at Jacksonville and watched the remainder of the Colts’ playoff season from home. He dropped in during the week to rehab his injury, stay in touch his teammates and offer advice to Taylor, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins. But game days were difficult with no way to help the team.
“It was a good experience, just letting guys know what I would’ve saw and did,” Mack said Wednesday on a video conference call. “It’s always good to hear someone else’s opinion on things – especially (because) you don’t always want to hear from a coach. You just want to hear from guys watching on the sidelines or just watching film on their own. It’s always good to have someone in your ear.
“It was just a good thing, I guess you could say. I just can’t wait to get back and actually help on the field this time.”
Mack got that opportunity last week when he agreed to a one-year deal reportedly worth $2 million to return to Indianapolis. It’s not the riches he deserved after rushing for 1,999 yards and 17 combined touchdowns in 2018-19, but it does give him a chance to heal himself in familiar surroundings while getting another chance to cash in with a presumably healthier market next year.
There were outside suitors, but Mack didn’t appear to seriously consider any option other than Indianapolis.
“Indy was always a place that I would like to come back to,” he said. “It was just being patient out there and listening to what teams had for me. Indy was the best for me. I feel like they were the best for me. Me and my agent sat down, I feel like it was the best decision for us to come back. That’s what we did.”
There certainly are questions still to be answered. Will Mack still have the game-breaking speed that highlighted his meteoric rise? How long will it take for him to get back to something close to full strength? And how will the backfield dynamic work after Taylor and Hines enjoyed breakout seasons in 2020?
The first two answers will need time to be revealed. But the last one doesn’t appear to be a problem.
The running back group always has been tight knit, and Mack believes there will be enough carries to go around.
“I know Coach Frank (Reich) – those guys are going to cook something good for us,” he said. “I know it is only one ball, but those guys are going to take care of each one of us. We know we are going to make it work.
“As long as we get to that one thing, that one main goal – that Super Bowl – I think we are going to be all good and happy with it.”
BACK TO THE FUTURE
Isaac Rochell had a familiar feeling going through free agency for the first time.
The former Notre Dame star compared the offers a free agent receives to those placed in front of high school prospects and said the same principles of recruiting apply. Successful players are looking for the right culture and the best opportunities on and off the field.
For the second time in his life, the Georgia native found the perfect package in the Hoosier State.
“It just made a lot of sense with the scheme, with the opportunity for me to be able to come in and compete and play,” Rochell said after signing a one-year deal reportedly worth $2.5 million with the Colts. “It just checked a lot of boxes, so (I’m) super excited about it, and it’s just random. Apparently, all roads do lead to Indiana, so I’m right back in Indiana where I started. I’m super fired up about this opportunity.”
Rochell has heard nothing but good things about Indianapolis from former college teammates Quenton Nelson and Matthias Farley and from former Los Angeles Chargers teammate Philip Rivers. He believes he’ll be a good fit on the field and in the locker room, and he’s just looking for a chance to compete.
The 26-year-old had five sacks in his second season but has just 9.5 for his career. He thinks the shift to a 4-3 scheme and the opportunity to be more aggressive off the line of scrimmage will work to his advantage.
“I think I’m a great player,” Rochell said. “I think I have a great opportunity to do some really cool things in this next year to make the whole Colts organization and Colts fans and everybody super excited that I’m there. Again, it’s a competitive situation. … It’s on me to do what I need to do to be in the position that I want to be in.”
TACKLE DEPTH
Sam Tevi was part of the same 2017 draft class with the Chargers as Rochell, and he’s glad to rejoin the defensive end in Indianapolis.
Tevi projects as a potential swing tackle, adding depth to a position that proved to be severely undermanned in 2020.
He’s looking forward to the chance to compete with one of the league’s best offensive lines.
“The Colts offensive line has a good rep, especially with Nelson and (Ryan) Kelly – those two holding it up in the inside,” Tevi said. “I’m just ready to get to work with those guys, learn from them – especially those two, Braden Smith as well. There is a lot of knowledge with the offensive line, and they’re just completely dominant. Just ready to get to work with them already.”