WESTFIELD — Kenny Moore II had a unique escort into training camp Tuesday at Grand Park.
Sitting in the backset of a two-seat IndyCar, the Indianapolis Colts cornerback was chauffeured by Arrow McLaren driving star Patricio O’Ward. The 22-year-old racer has recorded his first two career wins in the IndyCar Series this season, but he took things easy on Moore.
Driving from Gate A to Gate E on the public road outside Westfield’s celebrated sports complex, O’Ward estimates he never topped 40 mph.
“Not very fast,” he said. “I don’t even think I got it up to pit lane speed.”
The 25-year-old Moore would like to take a spin behind the wheel of the real thing some day. But O’Ward — with whom the NFL defender has forged a personal friendship — reminded him he’ll need to put in time on a simulator first.
While it’s fun to daydream about future pursuits, O’Ward gave Moore sound advice to snap back into the present.
“We’ve won a couple times this year,” O’Ward said. “Now, it’s your turn.”
Moore agreed.
“Yeah, it is,” he said. “It is, to win a lot. So it’s great to have him here.”
The Colts have high expectations after finishing 11-5 a year ago and adding quarterback Carson Wentz, left tackle Eric Fisher and rookie pass rusher Kwity Paye during a busy offseason.
Moore also hopes to level up again this year after flirting with his first Pro Bowl appearance in 2020. He finished with 80 tackles, two sacks, 13 passes defended and his first career interception. The tackle total was a career high, and he tied a career high with four tackles for loss.
In the offseason, Moore committed to sharing deeper sides of his personality with the public in Year 5. Coming to camp with an IndyCar driver — as former wide receiver Reggie Wayne did with Ed Carpenter at Anderson University in 2014 — was a natural fit.
Since arriving in Indianapolis as an undrafted rookie cut by the New England Patriots in 2017, Moore has become a fan of the local racing circuit.
“The speed,” Moore said of what draws him to IndyCar. “The adrenaline that I have before a race, I feel like I’m ready to put my own helmet on and play ball. And pretty much the relationships around IMS as well as the drivers. It’s pretty good being a friend of Pato’s and watching him compete at a high level and just watching him race.”
ENCORE PERFORMANCE
Running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns — including 741 yards and seven touchdowns over the final six regular-season games — as a rookie in 2020.
But he isn’t resting on his laurels.
Taylor took up Pilates during the offseason in an effort to become more flexible and promote better recovery. He’s also queried his teammates and coaches for any kind of new techniques that might help him reach his primary objective — continued improvement.
“As long as I’m able to capitalize and get 1% better, one up from last year, that’s the goal,” he said. “That’s what you want to do, always be progressing and always be moving forward.”
BEST OF THE BEST
Prior to each of the past two seasons, veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has declared the current roster to be the best he’s ever played with.
Upon arrival to this year’s camp, he again said he believes this year’s team is better than the last.
“Some young guys are getting older now,” Hilton said. “We’ve got guys that love football, and (general manager) Chris (Ballard) and (head coach) Frank (Reich) just put together some special guys.”