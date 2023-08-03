WESTFIELD – Despite all the focus on rookie quarterback development, running back contract negotiations and killer whale transportation, the need for a bounce back year by the offensive line remains a dominant priority during Indianapolis Colts training camp.
The line was a disappointment in 2022, surrendering 60 sacks and paving the way for just 4.3 yards per rushing attempt as the offense limped to a 30th-place finish with 17 points per game.
There were no major changes made during the offseason. The starting five returns intact with some rookies and other youngsters providing depth.
But left guard Quenton Nelson, a three-time All-Pro who fell off last year, already has noticed a different feeling in the meeting room.
“I think it’s attitude. I think it’s wanting it, desiring it and being passionate about that every day,” Nelson said of offensive line success. “A lot of it is off the field, too, growing together off the field, getting to know each other really well on a personal basis, hanging out. That (stuff) goes a long way, honestly. We’ve been doing a great job of that since we got started in OTAs. I think that’s helped us a lot.
“Coach (Tony) Sparano (Jr.) has been doing a great job coaching us up and letting us all have a voice in the room, working (stuff) out together, and it’s been making us closer. I’m really happy with where we’re at right now, still a lot of room to grow. There’s always room to get better and to improve, and that’s what we’re hunting. That’s what we want each and every day.”
Nelson noted left tackle Bernhard Raimann has put on good weight and should be stronger and more physical on the field in his second season.
Likewise, right guard Will Fries now has nine starts under his belt and should be much better prepared than he was as a midseason replacement a year ago.
With a return to form for Nelson, center Ryan Kelly and right tackle Braden Smith, it’s possible to envision a big leap forward for the men up front this fall.
But Nelson said the challenges aren’t all physical.
Sparano has been focusing on communication among the unit, and that could be the key for a return to the standard set from 2018-21.
“It starts up front with the communication and seeing the defense and preparing for that each and every week,” Nelson said. “And then communicating how we’re doing everything, seeing things through one set of eyes, five as one and trusting the man to the left and right of you that he’s going to do his job. You don’t have to worry about doing too much, just worry about your job.
“Everyone does their job, five on five, we’re good.”
NO SWEAT
While running back Jonathan Taylor’s contract stand-off has been the subject of headlines and talk radio throughout training camp, wide receiver Michael Pittman has flown beneath the radar.
He, too, is in the final season of his rookie deal and can become a free agent for the first time in March.
But the wide receiver market is booming, lessening the pressure on Pittman to get a landmark deal and set the position back on track.
He’s taking a wait-and-see approach on a potential extension while betting on himself to have a big season and increase his earning power.
“Do I expect it? I mean, I don’t really expect nothing, really,” Pittman said of an extension being done before the season. “If it happens, it happens. And if it doesn’t happen, then, yeah, I would play (the season) out without an extension.”
But is the wideout forcing the issue with management?
“I mean, I think every player wants to get paid,” he said. “I wouldn’t mind one.”
INJURY REPORT
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner left practice early with what head coach Shane Steichen termed a foot injury. Buckner spent some time with trainers on the sideline and remained on the practice field throughout the 105-minute session with his teammates. But he did not return to on-field work.
Linebacker E.J. Speed, who left Tuesday’s practice with an ankle injury, did not practice Thursday.
Linebacker Liam Anderson, cornerback JuJu Brents, defensive end Samson Ebukam, safety Julian Blackmon, offensive tackle Jake Witt, tight end Jelani Woods and offensive guard Emil Ekiyor continued to sit out.
Rookie cornerback Darius Rush returned to full practice after missing several days with a shoulder injury.
