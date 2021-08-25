WESTFIELD – Quenton Nelson didn’t realize he was injured at first.
When the Indianapolis Colts left guard’s foot was stepped on during practice Aug. 3 at Grand Park, he didn’t notice. The pain started to register as he walked back to the huddle, and he eventually made his way to the medical tent.
Moments later, Nelson returned to the practice field. But something still didn’t feel right, so he sat out the rest of the practice and underwent an X-ray and MRI. The next day it was revealed a developmental anomaly produced a bone fragment that broke off in his foot, and he was given the same five- to 12-week recovery timetable as quarterback Carson Wentz.
Both men returned to practice Monday after just three weeks on the sideline, but there’s still work to be done. Along the way, the pair have bonded while going through each stage of rehab together.
“Obviously, we’re not thankful we got these injuries, but at the same time we’re able to go through it together and still are -- still rehabbing and doing all these things together,” Nelson said after Wednesday’s final training camp practice. “Our relationship has definitely grown being boot brothers and doing a bunch of this treatment together and working out and stuff. It sounds like a negative, but it was like a positive in that sense, I guess.”
It's easy to paint a picture of Nelson as the Incredible Hulk – an indestructible beast capable of super heroics. Center Ryan Kelly – who missed three weeks himself with a hyperextended elbow – even joined in the joke Tuesday.
When a reporter noted Nelson’s quick return was no surprise because he is superhuman, Kelly said, “Of course he is.”
The truth is there are no shortcuts in rehab, even for Nelson.
“(I’m) not doing any team periods yet, and it’s feeling probably how you’d expect it to feel after three weeks,” he said. “(Tuesday) was the three-week mark for me, and it’s a little tough moving a load at my position and the pressure with the incision and everything, but I’m just working every day to get better and keeping this process going and sticking to it.”
The primary question remains whether he’ll be available Sept. 12 when the Colts open the regular season against the Seattle Seahawks, and there’s still no clear answer.
Rehab’s trending in the right direction, but there are still several steps to be taken. Next on the list for Nelson and Wentz is a return to full-padded team drills. Then it will be time to prove they can take the stress of full practice on consecutive days.
With each goalpost achieved, another appears on the horizon.
“He’s handled the individual stuff that he’s done well,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “I think you get an appropriate amount of soreness, which we knew was going to happen with both these guys, but it’s a question of how do they respond day after day and what level and how much volume can you build of work with a level of soreness that is acceptable? Those guys, they’re talking to the trainers and the doctors about figuring that balance out.”
WENTZ WATCH
In the final open practice of the season, Wentz was 23-of-30 with a pair of interceptions in seven-on-seven drills.
He finished his three practices this week completing 64.8% of his passes (59-of-91) with seven touchdowns and five picks.
PLAY OF THE DAY
Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. deserves an assist on one of Wentz’s early completions Wednesday. The 6-foot-4 target reached full extension to make a leaping grab of a high throw over the middle.
It’s the latest sign of the growing chemistry between the second-year wideout and the new franchise quarterback.
THEY SAID IT
“Jacob’s (Eason) going to start on Friday (at quarterback). Probably will mix up the playing time. We went back and forth with that. Talked to – and I can’t remember if I told you guys this or not, earlier I told you the starters are playing, but I talked to (Lions) Coach (Dan) Campbell, they’re not playing their starters so we kind of re-evaluated. We’re not going to end up playing our starters. Most of our starters aren’t going to play. So Jacob will start, and we’ll just kind of rotate the quarterbacks kind of like we’ve been doing, but we’ll just go with the flow of the game.” – Reich on the plan for Friday’s final preseason game at Detroit.
INJURY REPORT
Wide receiver Parris Campbell and safety Khari Willis received rest days Wednesday.
Cornerback T.J. Carrie (knee), tight end Farrod Green (hip), linebacker Malik Jefferson (unknown), linebacker E.J. Speed (knee), offensive tackle Carter O’Donnell (foot), center Danny Pinter (foot), defensive end Tyquan Lewis (unknown) and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (hamstring) also did not participate.
Defensive back Andre Chachere (concussion) wore a red jersey as he begins the return protocols.