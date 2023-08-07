WESTFIELD – Amidst the high-profile rookie quarterback and perhaps even higher profile running back holdout, the most important man at Indianapolis Colts training camp this summer just might be Tony Sparano Jr.
Whether Anthony Richardson is a hit as the No. 4 overall pick or Jonathan Taylor can somehow reach an agreement to return to the field this season won’t matter much if the offensive line can’t bounce back from a disastrous 2022 campaign.
There were no big-money free agents or early round draft picks brought in to bolster the ranks up front. Instead, Sparano – a first-time offensive line coach after 13 seasons as an assistant in college and the pros – serves as the primary difference maker.
One thing is certain as the team begins its third week of practices at Grand Park. He’s already won over the position room.
“I love Tony,” three-time All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson said. “I mean, just from the first day, he’s honest with you, and you could tell he cares about you on and off the field. You get a million texts from him a day, texting you about certain plays and what he’s seeing. I mean, that right there just shows how much he cares. We’re out of the building, we’ve already had meetings all fricking day, and this guy’s texting me outside the building, and it’s like, ‘Dude, turn it off for a second.’
“But he’s always on it, and as a player you really appreciate that. You want a coach that’s always pushing you inside the building, outside of the building. And he’s done that, but we’re also having a lot of fun in the meeting rooms and on the field, and it’s great to get back to that.”
Sparano admits he’s guilty as charged when it comes to late-night texting.
But the passion that so quickly connected with Nelson also is evident in the 36-year-old’s every word.
“I’ve become quite good at annoying those guys,” Sparano joked. “Look, when I get home to my family I want to be as present and devoted to my wife and kids as I possibly can be. When I’m here – and like Quentin said, sometimes it’s after meetings – hey, I might see something or I might be going back through something and I see just a little thing that maybe we might not have time to watch that the next day with the group.
“But I see it, and I’m like, ‘Gosh, I want this guy to see this because I think it could make a difference for him.’ Even if it’s something small, because to me the small details in everything you do are really the big things. You know what I mean? Little details make the difference. That’s consistency in this league. That’s consistency as an offensive lineman and as a group.
“So, if I see something small, I don’t want to let it linger or maybe we don’t have time to look at it in a meeting. So I’ll take a video of it, I’ll put voiceover on it or I’ll text them and say, ‘Look at this. I see this. What are your thoughts on it?’ That way we keep the dialogue constant and guys are able to see little things that maybe the next practice that same thing might come up and guys are able to – we’ve talked about it, and they’re able to have maybe a better rep than the last one.”
SHAQ SPIKE
The sight of linebacker Shaquille Leonard in pads was welcome enough this weekend for a young Colts defense.
But “The Maniac” took a significant step forward Sunday with his movement and athleticism – a major development after a nerve issue in his back limited him to just 74 snaps last year.
“I think everybody is watching him as coaches -- every plant, every break, everything he does,” defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. “In that, I think (Sunday) we saw his footwork, his change of direction, all that. He was in an upward bent, but he took a big jump (Sunday) in about three or four plays where we saw it. I went over and talked to him and said, ‘That was your best day of making that kind of jump.’
“So I think each and every day he’s built more and more confidence. He just needs to play like he is in practice and start building that back up again because, shoot, he had another PBU (Sunday). He is so natural back there and has such a good understanding that when – that catches up. He’s progressing well, and I thought (Sunday) he made his biggest jump.”
