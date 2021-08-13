WESTFIELD – The intensity picked up significantly Friday at Grand Park, with a handful of scuffles breaking out during the final joint practice between the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers.
Running back Jonathan Taylor was at the center of one of the more notable skirmishes.
After a short completion from quarterback Sam Ehlinger to running back Jordan Wilkins, a fight broke out in front of the Panthers’ sideline. Taylor was part of a small group that broke out of that scrum, and he found himself pinned at the bottom of a second pile with a Carolina defender laying in punches from behind.
Two snaps later, Taylor broke off a 20-yard carry and seemed to intentionally seek out Panthers linebacker Sam Franklin at the end of the run – lowering his shoulder and violently driving the defender backward with a pop that resounded throughout the sprawling sports campus.
It was that kind of practice.
“It felt like it was game day,” Colts safety Julian Blackmon said after returning from a multi-day absence to rest his knee. “I think that guys were ready. Mentally, physically, everyone was just ready. And that’s what we expect.”
Both head coaches praised the teams Thursday after just one minor fracas occurred during the two-hour practice. Things were much more heated a day later, but the extracurricular activity never spiraled out of control.
When the highly physical session concluded, the teams met and embraced at midfield.
“You get a bunch of dudes like this out here, there’s gonna be a little pushing. … You don’t want it to escalate, you know what I’m saying?” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said. “A couple of guys were talking a little trash, but you saw at the end of practice they were all hugging each other. It’s just part of what it is. As long as it doesn’t escalate, guys getting hurt or ruining practice -- we got two practices off, and I think that’s what we wanted.”
Tensions might not run so high Sunday when the teams meet in the preseason opener at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1 p.m.
Rhule said he won’t play any of his starters, and Indianapolis’ Frank Reich is likely to follow suit. The Colts have several key contributors on the sideline with injuries, and it doesn’t sound as though they’ll take many chances with the healthy first-team players.
“I do want the guys to play,” Reich said. “I think that we had the Panthers here, we got two really good days of work. More than likely guys will play in the second preseason game, probably in the third game as well.”
Blackmon is likely to be among those watching from the sideline.
He was held out for a week as a precaution after tweaking the same knee in which he tore his ACL during the Pac-12 championship game in December 2019.
Friday’s high-energy practice made for a quality return.
“We know how a game is simulated,” Blackmon said. “You gotta practice like you play. If you don’t practice that way, how you gonna play that way?”
QB COMPETITION
It was a solid if unspectacular day for both signal callers.
Sam Ehlinger finished 13-for-17 overall with a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Farrod Green on his first rep in red-zone drills. Jacob Eason was 10-of-15 and fired a 13-yard touchdown to wide receiver T.Y. Hilton in the red zone. Ehlinger was sacked three times, and Eason was sacked twice.
Reich said Eason will start Sunday against Carolina and likely play into the second quarter. The script will be flipped next week with Ehlinger likely to start against the Minnesota Vikings.
PLAY OF THE DAY
It’s been a strong training camp for wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., but he has suffered more drops than a team wants to see from a No. 1 target. He worked hard not to add to the list Friday.
During the red-zone drills, Pittman bobbled a pass while going to the ground with a defender. He kept his concentration and pulled in the pass on the third try, rolling through the tackle and running into the end zone to celebrate.
THEY SAID IT
“It was great. We’ve kept in touch. I think the world of him. We were mostly talking about the future, but we did take about 30 minutes today – this morning – went for a little walk on the Monon (Trail) and just kind of reminisced a little bit about that fun year we had together. It was good for me to have a chance to thank him. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Coach Pederson. So he’s a phenomenal coach and even a better person.” – Reich on former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson who visited practice each of the past two days.
INJURY REPORT
There were no new injuries to report in the immediate aftermath of Friday’s practice.
Quarterback Carson Wentz (foot), wide receiver Ashton Dulin (hamstring), running back Nyheim Hines (leg), safety Shawn Davis (unknown), linebacker E.J. Speed (knee), cornerback Nick Nelson (unknown), defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle), linebacker Skai Moore (back), left guard Quenton Nelson (foot), linebacker Jordan Glasgow (back), center Danny Pinter (foot), defensive end Damontre Moore (knee), center Ryan Kelly (elbow), tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee), tight end Noah Togiai (knee), defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (unknown), defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (hamstring) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (foot) did not participate.