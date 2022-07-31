WESTFIELD – As a capacity crowd of roughly 6,000 fans roared its approval Saturday night at Grand Park, Michael Pittman Jr. provided the latest evidence he’s ready to take on the Indianapolis Colts’ No. 1 receiver role.
Lined up against two-time All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore in a 1-on-1 drill, the 6-foot-4, 223-pound target used his body to screen out the defender then high-pointed a pass from quarterback Matt Ryan for a big gain.
It’s the kind of play Pittman made regularly throughout a breakout 2021 season and one the offense is counting on to continue this fall.
But the 24-year-old is also being asked to grow in several ways. Chief among them is leadership.
In just his third NFL season, Pittman finds himself as one of the elder statesmen in his position group.
“I don’t think it’s too much pressure,” he said. “It’s more fun now that I kind of get those guys going and how I kind of have the most playtime reps. So it’s cool that everybody basically comes to me to ask me stuff. It’s pretty cool because its kind of getting back to those SC (Southern California) days. I’m the old guy, I guess, but I’m really not that old.”
At the same time Pittman is leading others, he’s still learning in his own right.
For the sixth straight season, Indianapolis is breaking in a new starting quarterback. Pittman spent countless hours with Ryan working away from the team facility this offseason, and they’re building a strong rapport.
But the relationship still is in the early stages. There are inevitable bumps in the road, and the wide receiver said most of the miscues are coming from his end as he adjusts to the quarterback’s specific needs.
“We were off a couple of times,” Pittman said. “That’s pretty much just me just having to be on my spot because sometimes I just see grass and I’m gone, right? But I have to be on his spot, basically on his footwork for it to actually time out. So that’s just me just learning to play with him.”
The purpose of training camp is to smooth over those mishaps, and the process appears to be moving at the proper pace.
There are plenty of questions about the relative youth of the Colts’ wide receiver corps, and those won’t be answered until wins and losses begin to be counted.
But Indianapolis believes Pittman is poised to build on a 2021 season that saw him record 88 catches for 1,082 yards and six touchdowns. He complements his physical gifts with a punishing running style, and there is a belief Ryan’s extreme accuracy will give the receiver more opportunity to make plays after the catch.
As his responsibilities in the offense continue to grow, Pittman is becoming one of the engines that drive this team.
“He’s a beast,” head coach Frank Reich said. “I mean, I’ve seen the same (player) that I saw last year. A bunch of balls didn’t go to him today, but as we’ve been working, he just – we feed off of his energy. I feel even more leadership from him in every way – in that room, on the field, off the field.
“What we love about Pitt is (he’s) just the ultimate competitor, and I think our offense and our team feed off of that. We feel his toughness. We feel his competitiveness. For us to continue to grow as a team, that’s the kind of thing we need to build on.”
PLAY OF THE DAY
Ryan has shown an early connection with wide receiver Parris Campbell, and the pair’s chemistry led to one of the evening’s biggest gains.
Ryan lofted a nearly perfectly placed pass to Campbell to split a pair of defenders and pick up 40 yards early in 11-on-11 drills.
It’s the continuation of what has been a strong offseason for the snake-bitten wide receiver.
“Every time he touches it, he’s a breakaway threat,” Reich said. “He’s got that legit speed, but Parris is also real smart. I think it’s a good combination. We’ve talked about this in our receiver room the last couple days, we’re going to be unselfish. We’re going to spread the ball around.
“They’re all going to get their shots, and they’re going to earn their reps. Parris is doing a good job so far early in camp.”
RYAN WATCH
During a third straight session heavy on 7-on-7 work, Ryan finished 5-of-8 in full-team drills. He’s 20-for-25 overall in 11-on-11 situations throughout the opening week of training camp without a touchdown or an interception.
THEY SAID IT
“Everybody comes out here and looks good in 7-on-7, but you put the pads on and real football starts. It’s a little more fun.” – linebacker Bobby Okereke on whether he’s looking forward to putting the pads on for the first time Tuesday.
INJURY REPORT
Cornerback Tony Brown and defensive lineman Chris Williams were the only active players not to participate in Saturday’s practice.
Linebacker Shaquille Leonard (ankle) and wide receiver Mike Strachan (knee) remain on the physically unable to perform list.
Tight end Mo Alie-Cox went into the medical tent after a sideline collision with cornerback Stephon Gilmore early in practice and did not return.
“Mo tweaked his knee a little bit, but I don’t think it’s anything serious,” Reich said. “We just kind of held him out just to be safe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.