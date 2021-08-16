INDIANAPOLIS – Monday was the first big checkpoint in Carson Wentz’s ongoing rehab from foot surgery, and the early reports are positive.
The Indianapolis Colts like where the quarterback’s health is two weeks after surgery to remove a bone fragment in his foot. But head coach Frank Reich cautioned there’s still a long way to go.
“I continue to be very optimistic about his return, but it still just doesn’t make any sense for me to try to predict when that will be because as the rehab continues and he starts pushing it, you don’t know,” Reich said. “Is there a setback along the way when you really start going harder and you really start testing it out? Right now everything feels like it’s great, but how far have we really tested it? We’re only two weeks out.
“I think that’s why it makes sense to me and our team here – hey, let’s let him get further into this process and the rehab and the actual getting on the field and taking (the) next steps there to determine the pace that we go.”
The best-case scenario remains a five-week recovery timetable that could put Wentz back in the huddle for the regular-season opener Sept. 12 against the Seattle Seahawks. But the range of rehab for this particular injury can stretch to as many as 12 weeks, a scenario that would sideline Wentz and All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson – recovering from the same surgery – for nearly the first two months of the season.
Because of the uncertainty in that range, Reich has been careful not to make bold statements about Wentz’s availability. The Colts continue to operate with cautious optimism, and the next steps again will be critical.
“He’ll start doing some walk-throughs here pretty soon,” Reich said. “Part of the rehab process will just be doing walk-throughs, and you guys know how we feel about that. That’s real. When he gets out there and is doing walk-through with us, that’s a good thing. He’ll start throwing some. He’ll start throwing some, and then we will advance that as we can.
“When you say ‘start throwing’ that could mean a lot of different things. He’s been sticking to a plan. The plan has been going well. We’re happy where he’s at right now. We’ll just look forward to updating you guys as we go along and we get further along in the process. Now, two weeks into it, we feel good where we’re at, but (it) just feels like these next two weeks will be really critical for him to stay on course – he and Quenton – and continue to get better.”
In the meantime, Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger will continue to compete for the possibility to start in Wentz’s absence.
Both quarterbacks had strong games in Sunday’s 21-18 come-from-behind victory against the Carolina Panthers, with both players leading a pair of scoring drives. Eason finished 15-of-21 for 183 yards overall, and his lone blemish was a fumble on a strip-sack deep in his own territory. Ehlinger was 10-of-15 for 155 yards overall with a forced interception on his first possession.
Indianapolis has been consistent in stating it is not looking outside the organization for a veteran replacement, and the youngsters did little to change that mindset against Carolina. Ehlinger is scheduled to start Saturday’s road game against the Minnesota Vikings and play the entire first half before being relieved by Eason.
“This was one of the key checkpoints,” Reich said of the QB competition. “We’ve had a couple weeks of practice, and we were assuming the best. We were assuming the game would go like it did, that they both look good. But naturally in this league – as I’ve said before – because it’s a meritocracy, you’ve got to go out there and show it, and they both showed up well in the game. So that’s a very positive thing.
“So, in some ways, yes, that kind of affirms the stance that we’ve taken, and we’ll continue to go down that road assuming that things will continue to get better. I have no reason to think anything other than that.”
KELLY UPDATE
While the quarterback position commands much of the attention, the Colts also have been practicing without two-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly for a little more than two weeks.
He suffered a hyper-extended elbow when running back Marlon Mack accidentally ran into him in a scrum during the first week of training camp. Though he likely won’t be back when Indianapolis returns to practice at Grand Park on Tuesday, a return is imminent.
“He’s doing well,” Reich said. “Hopefully, (we’ll) get him out to practice later this week. I don’t think it will be tomorrow or the next day, maybe. But hopefully later this week, we’re optimistic we can get him back out there.”
ALLIANCE LAUNCH
During halftime of Sunday’s game, Reich and his wife Linda announced the formation of a new coalition – the Alliance Against Human Trafficking and Exploitation – that aims to educate the public about the warning signs of human trafficking and combat the sexual abuse and exploitation of children.
The alliance is comprised of the Reich family foundation, kNot Today, along with the US Institute Against Human Trafficking, It’s a Penalty, A21 and Inner City Visions. The NFL and the Los Angeles Super Bowl Committee officially signed on Sunday as early supporters.
“The focus of that (partnership) is the two weeks out at the Super Bowl, but really the plan yesterday was my wife Linda really orchestrated with the alliance a soft launch yesterday here at Lucas Oil Stadium,” Coach Reich said. “It’s not just going to be the two weeks out there, but it’s really the whole year building up to it – the alliance working together to make an impact in this space.”