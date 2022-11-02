INDIANAPOLIS – Another week, another major change for a struggling Indianapolis Colts offense.
Or, this time, maybe two.
The Colts (3-4-1) began the practice week Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center without offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and running back Nyheim Hines, who were jettisoned a day earlier in very different manners.
Brady was fired midway through his second season as a coordinator and his fifth overall season with the franchise. Hines was dealt to the Buffalo Bills for running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick.
Reich said both decisions were difficult to make and called Brady “a really good man” and a “really good coach.”
Reich, who has been the primary play caller on offense since he was hired as the head coach in 2018, was asked if Brady is being set up as a scapegoat.
“He’s not being scapegoated, but I understand how that perception is,” Reich said. “I have to own that, but I can tell you it’s a collaborative effort. Marcus obviously plays a role. We all work together. We’re all responsible for the work that we do. Marcus did a good job. Ultimately, I made a decision that was best for the team.”
The question now becomes how Brady’s firing will change the product on the field. Indianapolis is ranked 30th in the NFL with an average of 16.1 points per game. The primary culprits have been 16 turnovers and an offensive line that has surrendered 26 sacks and paved the way for a running game averaging just 3.7 yards per carry.
With the benching of veteran quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of 2021 sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger, the run game takes on even more importance.
The Colts averaged 4.7 yards on 29 attempts in Sunday’s 17-16 loss against the Washington Commanders. But 55 yards came on two carries by All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Parris Campbell. Take those two big plays away, and Indianapolis barely averaged 3 yards on the other 27 rushing attempts combined.
In light of numbers like that, Reich was asked why Brady took the fall instead of offensive line coach Chris Strausser.
“I have a lot of confidence in Strauss,” he said. “He’s produced a lot of good offensive line play. I do feel like our (pass) protection has been pretty good the last few weeks. The run game last week was better – not where we want it to be. We’ve had the changing dynamics there.
“Do we have to play better? Yes. Are we headed in the right direction? I do feel like we are. I feel like guys are playing better. We had some uncharacteristic play last week that hurt us. We have to improve that. Everybody’s got to do their job from me to Strauss, to the O-linemen, and I believe we’re on that right track.”
Indianapolis will have to figure things out without one of the players projected to be among its biggest weapons.
After an offseason filled with hype about an increased role in the offense, Hines had 18 carries for 36 yards and one touchdown and 25 catches for 188 yards in seven games this season. He also returned 11 punts for an average of 10.1 yards.
But Reich said those numbers have to be viewed in context.
“The fact of the matter is our offense has been below average,” Reich said. “We have not produced. We have not had a lot of yards. We’ve not had a lot of points. Everybody’s production is down in the offense this year to a large extent.
“When I look back at it game by game, I was hoping to get close to 10 touches a game for (Hines) and given the context of some of those games – when you look at it game by game -- … it was a little bit down. But I didn’t think it was dramatically down relative to the other players or relative to where we were as an offense.”
THEY SAID IT
“I think it just comes down to having a routine that stays the same regardless of the circumstance. So, for me, when I was the (No.) 3 (quarterback), it was the same routine as it is now. So, regardless of things changing – which is bound to happen – I’ve kept everything the same, and it’s provided stability for me.” – Ehlinger on all the changes with the franchise over the past two weeks.
INJURY REPORT
Taylor headlined a long list of players who did not practice Wednesday.
“We feel like he’s still trying to get back from this ankle,” Reich said. “It’s not 100%, obviously re-tweaked it in the game. Hopeful that he can make some progress this week, and we’ll take it day by day.”
Cornerbacks Tony Brown (hamstring) and Stephon Gilmore (rib) also did not practice alongside offensive tackle Dennis Kelly (calf/ankle), Ryan (right shoulder) and linebacker Grant Stuard (pectoral).
Moss did not practice as he was traveling from Buffalo, and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue received a rest day.
Center Ryan Kelly (knee) and defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle) were limited. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (shoulder) and linebacker E.J. Speed (ankle) practiced in full.
