INDIANAPOLIS – Philip Rivers understands his legacy in many ways will be defined by his ability – or lack thereof – to lead his team to a Super Bowl.
At 39 and in his 17th professional season, he’s running out of time. But the quest isn’t causing him sleepless nights.
Rivers will make his seventh postseason appearance Saturday, and he’ll start his 12th playoff game when the Indianapolis Colts (11-5) visit the Buffalo Bills (13-3). He believes this team has the talent to win three consecutive road games to reach Super Bowl 55 and ultimately to lift the Lombardi Trophy in celebration in Tampa, Florida.
But in keeping with his “nunc coepi (begin again)” philosophy, he doesn’t feel the constant weight of championship expectations.
“Do I want to be a part of a team and help a team win a championship? Of course,” Rivers said. “But that’s not the only driving factor to play. It’s really not. Everything that comes with it – there are a lot of things that come with it. Yes, is that the ultimate goal right now and as we sit here? No question it is, but I don’t carry that with me day to day – that ‘Man, played 16 years, never been a part of a championship.’ I really don’t.
“We strive for it every year and (are) striving for it like crazy this year, but it’s not something I feel heavy or something that I’m carrying around with me. Shoot, it’s a new beginning every day and excited for each challenge and opportunity.”
That doesn’t mean the man can’t dream.
There’s no question the prospect of capping his potential Hall of Fame career with a Super Bowl ring was a factor in Rivers’ decision to sign with Indianapolis this spring. There were many others, of course. His familiarity with head coach Frank Reich, offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni and tight ends coach Jason Michael certainly gave him a comfort level in switching franchises for the first time in his long career. And the knowledge he’d have an elite offensive line protecting him and paving the way for an effective running game provided extra incentive.
But the Super Bowl was part of the conversation.
From the start.
“He’s had an unbelievable career and fulfilling that dream starts with getting in (the postseason),” Reich said. “… That’s where we want to end up. That’s where he wants to end up. But how do we get there? We have to have all energy and attention, block out all the noise, block out everything else and focus on getting better and preparing against a very good football team in the Bills.”
That’s where the immediate challenge lies.
Buffalo doesn’t care about Rivers’ legacy. The Bills are averaging 47.3 points in their last three wins, and their average margin of victory is nearly 30 points.
Buffalo has won nine of its last 10 games overall, and winning against this team on the road will be a monumental task.
It’s one Rivers is familiar with. He’s 3-4 all time on the road in the postseason, and his last two playoff victories have come on the opponents’ field.
But his overall postseason numbers are pedestrian. In 11 career playoff games, he’s completed 59.4% of his passes for 2,656 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
This will mark just his third trip to the postseason since 2009.
In 2013, with Reich as his offensive coordinator, Rivers led the San Diego Chargers to a 27-10 victory at Cincinnati before falling 24-17 to Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos in the divisional round. Five years later, Rivers led the Chargers to a 23-17 upset win at Baltimore before bowing out with a 41-28 loss against the New England Patriots.
All four games were on the road, just as Saturday’s will be. And both losses were to that year’s AFC champion.
Rivers has learned a lot over his 17 NFL seasons, but the most important thing might be this: There’s no need to force heroics in January games.
“We don’t have to do anything different now,” he said. “It’s not like, ‘Now we made it to the postseason, so let’s really prepare hard and let’s really put in our best stuff and let’s really try our hardest to do things right.’ If that were to be true, then we’d been cheating each other for 16 games.
“We do have to make some plays, obviously, but you don’t have to do anything unbelievable. Just go play sound football, complementary football together, and we believe if we do that, then it will be enough.”
INJURY REPORT
The Colts again only participated in a walk-through Wednesday, so each player’s practice status was estimated.
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (ankle), offensive tackle Will Holden (ankle) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (concussion) were listed as did not practice. Running back Jonathan Taylor (shoulder) was limited, and cornerback T.J. Carrie (ankle/shoulder), Rivers (toe) and safety Khari Willis (concussion) were full participants.