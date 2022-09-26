INDIANAPOLIS – Alec Pierce was drafted to make plays like his 30-yard catch Sunday with the Indianapolis Colts coming out of their own end zone.
Pinned at his own 1-yard line late in the second quarter, veteran quarterback Matt Ryan immediately looked to Pierce running a “go” down the Kansas City Chiefs’ sideline.
The rookie wide receiver first read the defense. He saw man coverage and quickly determined the single-high safety wasn’t in position to be a factor on the route.
From there, it was a matter of executing technique and fundamentals and remembering the wisdom of first-year wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne.
“So then, at that point, it just comes down to beating the man, and you have to attack their leverage,” Pierce said during a video conference call Monday. “I think (Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson) probably had slightly inside coverage, so really attacking his leverage. A big emphasis that Reg has been on me about is really holding that line and saving space so (Ryan) can throw.
“So, on that release, you want to stay as skinny through them and just save as much space, so that’s what I’ve been trying to work on.”
That drive ended two snaps later when Ryan fumbled on a strip-sack by Kansas City defensive end Carlos Dunlap, but the catch went a long way to confirming the growing trust between the 37-year-old quarterback and the 22-year-old receiver.
After a rough start in Week 1 at Houston, a concussion sidelined Pierce for the Week 2 loss at Jacksonville.
But he made the most of his opportunities in Sunday’s home opener, catching three passes for 61 yards against the Chiefs. His 30-yard reception was Indianapolis’ longest play from scrimmage in the 20-17 win, and his 20.3-yard average per catch was the best on the team by more than 11 yards.
His final reception went for 14 yards on second-and-7 to set up fellow rookie Jelani Woods’ game-winning 12-yard touchdown two snaps later. Woods finished with two catches for 13 yards and both of the Colts’ touchdowns.
It was verification of the skillset for each rookie head coach Frank Reich has been hyping since the spring.
“That’s a small sample size,” Reich said. “It’s one game. It’s a couple of catches, but I do think that’s a sign of things they’re going to bring to this team over the course of the season, over the course of their careers. I think they’re both big-play players, and we got a glimpse of that.
“It’s our challenge as an offense to continue to develop that, continue to give them opportunities to make those kinds of plays because we still like our other receivers. We still like our other tight ends. But we’ve got to continue to mix these guys in and give them opportunities to make plays.”
THEY SAID IT
“Takeaways are important. It’s part of one of the ‘Sweet 6’ that we talk about as a defense each and every week entering the game and how we have to find a way to turn the ball over, whether it’s forced fumbles, quarterback strip-sack or – of course – interceptions. If you win the turnover difference, the likelihood is your chances to win in this league go up. To close the game that way, we were obviously hoping to build on that. I was just there to capitalize on the play made by Gilly (cornerback Stephon Gilmore). He was in the right position, right play at the right time and doing what he does best. It was a good moment for us as a team to close out that game with an interception, and hopefully this starts – they come in bunches as we all know. Hopefully, we can have a few more when we play Tennessee this Sunday.” – safety Rodney McLeod, whose interception off a pass tipped by Gilmore sealed the win against Kansas City.
INJURY REPORT
Safety Julian Blackmon was diagnosed with an ankle sprain during the first half of last week’s win against Kansas City.
“We’ll evaluate that as the week goes on,” Reich said.
The Colts have reported no other injuries from Sunday’s game.
Seventh-round rookie Rodney Thomas II was impressive playing in place of Blackmon.
“Rod T had a very remarkable performance yesterday,” McLeod said. “I think, first and foremost, his preparation allowed him to be ready for that moment. We always talk about next man up in our room, and you never know when your number will be called – whether it’s Play 1 or it’s Play 50.”
