INDIANAPOLIS – For the second time this season, the Indianapolis Colts will head into a pivotal showdown without at least one key starter.
Right tackle Braden Smith was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday and will not play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers (11-3). Smith has started 13 games this season and has not allowed a sack in 870 snaps according to Pro Football Focus.
It’s a big loss for Indianapolis (10-4), especially with outside linebacker T.J. Watt primarily lining up against the right tackle. Watt leads the league with 13 sacks and 22 tackles for loss.
Complicating matters, left tackle Anthony Castonzo (knee) also is questionable this week.
“Obviously, we’ve gone through all the scenarios with Chaz (Green) and Will Holden and all the other combinations that we have,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “And we have a Plan A, B and C depending on how things shake out on Sunday as far as AC and his continuing status. So it’s already all planned out. We’ll just have to see how it plays out for Sunday.”
Smith missed an overtime win Nov. 22 against the Green Bay Packers because of a thumb injury. Le’Raven Clark started that contest, which the Colts won 34-31 in overtime, but Green played 74% of the snaps at right tackle.
If Castonzo is healthy enough to play Sunday, Indianapolis also could consider swinging left guard Quenton Nelson outside to tackle. He played one series at left tackle against the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 13 after Castonzo briefly tweaked his knee injury.
Castonzo initially injured the knee early in a Nov. 29 loss against the Tennessee Titans and missed the Dec. 6 win against the Houston Texans.
Starting defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and defensive end Denico Autry also missed the loss to the Titans. Buckner was on the reserve/COVID-19 list as a high-risk close contact, and Autry was healing from an ankle injury.
In their absence, Tennessee rushed for 229 yards, and the Colts couldn’t keep pace on offense after Castonzo’s injury. The result was a 45-26 loss that helped put Indianapolis in a precarious playoff position.
If the Colts lose to the Steelers on Sunday and the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens win this weekend, Indianapolis will fall out of its postseason slot and will need help to get back in – even if it beats Jacksonville in Week 17 to finish with 11 wins.
On the other hand, a win Sunday coupled with a Tennessee loss would put the Colts in control of the AFC South and give the team a chance to win its first division title since 2014 in next week’s season finale.
The stakes are high, but Reich said there’s no need to discuss the various playoff permutations with his players.
“We know that it’s December, so we have talked about playing meaningful games in December, controlling our own destiny,” Reich said. “And as long as we’re winning, that’s what we’re doing. The way to control your own destiny is to take care of your business day to day. Come to practice, lock in mentally, physically. So our philosophy is to keep things as small as possible. Those other things can become distractions, so we try not to get too caught up in any of those scenarios.
“Let’s just keep our world manageable, small and focus on what’s required to play good football to win a football game.”
COURAGE AWARD
In what might have been the easiest vote in franchise history, punter Rigoberto Sanchez was selected by his teammates as Indianapolis’ winner of the 2020 Ed Block Courage Award.
Sanchez underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor Dec. 1 and returned just over two weeks later to play in last week’s win against the Houston Texans. The award is named after a former Baltimore Colts head athletic trainer and is conferred upon one player from each team every year.
“This is a unique scenario, obviously, and a real testament to Rigo to mentally and emotionally handle it,” Reich said. “Obviously, the physical aspect is one thing, but just the mental and emotional side of it is another monstrous thing to tackle, and the way he handled it just with great faith and great strength of character – great support from doctors and his teammates – but just real hat’s off to Rigo.”
INJURY REPORT
In addition to Smith, wide receiver Marcus Johnson (quad) was ruled out for Sunday’s game.
Castonzo, who added an ankle designation to his existing knee injury Thursday, and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (ankle) were listed as questionable. Castonzo did not practice Friday. Muhammad was a full participant.
Linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi also will not be with the team for a second straight week for COVID-related reasons.
Pittsburgh ruled out linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III (ankle). Safety Marcus Allen (stinger), kicker Chris Boswell (groin), running back Anthony McFarland (illness) and linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (shoulder) were listed as questionable.
Adeniyi was a limited participant Friday. The others listed as questionable did not participate.