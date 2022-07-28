WESTFIELD — Matt Ryan isn’t in a rush, per se. But the veteran quarterback certainly is making sure the Indianapolis Colts are operating efficiently during his first training camp.
Each of the team’s first two practices have ended 10 minutes earlier than scheduled, and head coach Frank Reich credits the man under center.
“It’s a mentality,” Reich said. “It’s a confidence. It’s a ‘We’ve got to get up and play.’ We are dictating the tempo from the huddle to the ball, and we are going. He came in talking about that, and he told me at the start. He said, ‘I’m going to push the tempo,’ and I said, ‘We’ll follow your lead. Go.’ That is what we have done.”
The Colts have run the same number of plays as they did in practices a year ago, but they’ve never worked at this crisp of a pace.
The hurry-up mentality serves several purposes. It keeps players focused on the task at hand and allows the offense to get more work accomplished in a briefer period of time.
It also prepares the offense for what it will face in the regular season. Ryan’s mind moves quickly. He makes rapid decisions at the line of scrimmage, and the ball comes out of his hand fast.
He likes to line up quickly as well and limit the defense’s ability to make adjustments. By practicing at a higher speed in the summer, Indianapolis should be able to play faster in the fall.
“Whenever he breaks a huddle, he’s ‘Hurry up. Get to the line. Get to the line,’ ” left tackle Matt Pryor said. “Obviously, to have a dominant offense, you want the offense getting to the line quick ’cause then the defenses are like, ‘We’ve got to hurry up.’ And maybe that’ll throw them off a little bit. He really turns it up the field.”
The tempo works both ways.
While the offense is preparing for the speed with which it hopes to play during the regular season, the defense gets a look at a pace that can be challenging to play against.
“Absolutely (I like the speed), ’cause you’re gonna have games like that where you have to win in the two-minute (drill), and it’s gonna be hurry-up offenses and stuff like that,” defensive end Yannick Ngakoue said. “So it’s good to get acclimated to it now versus waiting too late into the season.”
PLAY OF THE DAY
It was a sloppy start for the offense with several drops during 1-on-1 and 7-on-7 drills. But wide receiver Ashton Dulin, who hopes to play a bigger role in the passing game after carving a niche on special teams, was able to stand out.
The 25-year-old badly beat a defensive back on a go route, then leapt high to cradle a slightly underthrown ball from Ryan. It was just a 1-on-1 rep without pads, but it would have been a 40-yard touchdown on a play that counted.
THEY SAID IT
“I have a lot of confidence in these young guys, really a lot of confidence. I know a lot of the chatter in the outside world, but all I can tell you is I’ve got a lot of confidence in these guys. (Wide receivers coach) Reggie’s (Wayne) doing a great job. It’s really about the players, though. They’re fast, they’re strong, they’re smart and just a lot of upside there. Really excited about it. It’s so early but very excited about that group.” — Reich on the progress of the young wide receiving corps.
MARVEL-OUS
The Colts announced a season-long partnership with Marvel Entertainment on Thursday.
The collaboration will include a three-game Marvel Ticket Pack for the home contests against the team’s AFC South rivals. Purchase includes a commemorative “Blue” bobblehead and packages are available at Colts.com/Marvel.
Other plans include Marvel-themed giveaways such as posters and a coloring book, and Marvel-themed Colts apparel will be available at the Colts Pro Shop in late September.
INJURY REPORT
Defensive tackle Chris Williams was the only player on the active roster not to participate in Thursday’s practice.
Rookie defensive tackle Eric Johnson II was activated from the non-football injury list. Linebacker Shaquille Leonard (ankle) and wide receiver Mike Strachan (knee) remain on the physically unable to perform list.
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner has taken limited reps in team drills, but there is no alarm.
“He just has a little bit of a back thing, but this is really more precautionary than anything,” Reich said. “I think he’s feeling pretty good, but we’re at the front end of camp so just playing it safe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.