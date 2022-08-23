WESTFIELD – The Indianapolis Colts could be in the market for a punter.
Rigoberto Sanchez went down while running wind sprints at the end of Tuesday’s practice, and the team later announced the 27-year-old suffered an Achilles’ tendon injury and will be further evaluated Wednesday.
The Colts have no other punter on the roster, and Sanchez has appeared in 79 of a possible 81 games over his five-year career.
After winning a competition with veteran Jeff Locke to replace the retired Pat McAfee in 2017, Sanchez has averaged 45.1 yards per punt and excels at directional punting, limiting opponents’ returns and flipping the field in Indianapolis’ favor.
He missed just two games during the Colts’ run to the playoffs in 2020 after being diagnosed with cancer, and he has been one of the team’s most reliable and consistent starters.
In 2021, Sanchez averaged 44.5 yards per punt and had a career-long kick of 79 yards. He’s also handled the team’s kickoff duties throughout his career.
One possibility for Indianapolis is veteran Matt Haack, who was cut by the Buffalo Bills on Monday.
Haack has averaged 44.4 yards per punt over his five-year career, the first four with the Miami Dolphins. He averaged 42.9 yards with a long of 63 yards for the Bills last season.
The 28-year-old Haack is left-footed.
PLAY OF THE DAY
During a relatively light day of practice to open the final week of training camp, the second-team offense provided the top highlight.
Quarterback Nick Foles and wide receiver Ashton Dulin have developed a good rapport throughout the summer, and they linked up for a 15-yard touchdown pass on third-and-4 to cap a simulated two-minute drill.
RYAN WATCH
In the 14th practice of training camp, veteran quarterback Matt Ryan was 7-of-9 with four completions to top wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.
He did not throw a touchdown pass or interception during 11-on-11 drills.
For training camp overall, Ryan is 122-of-162 with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions.
THEY SAID IT
“Obviously, we need some work on the run game. There’s some good things in the pass game, but obviously we need to clean up the run a little bit – 174 (rushing yards) is unacceptable, even in a preseason game. New scheme, a lot of young guys were out there learning and getting a lot of game experience. Just feeding off of each other, trusting one another and trusting the process. I’ve been a part of the scheme. I’ve seen it work. I’ve gone to the Super Bowl in this scheme. The guys have glimpses and flashes when the scheme is working. We just got to be more consistent with it.” – defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on what he saw from the defense while watching Saturday’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions from the sideline
ROSTER MOVES
The Colts made a pair of cuts to get down to the 80-man roster limit Tuesday – waiving center Alex Mollette and running back CJ Verdell.
The initial 53-man roster is due to be shaped by 4 p.m. on Aug. 30.
INJURY REPORT
Linebacker Shaquille Leonard (ankle) remains on the physically unable to perform list, and there is no timetable for his return.
But head coach Frank Reich sounded like a man Tuesday who would be surprised if Leonard starts the regular season on PUP – requiring him to miss at least the first four games.
“(General manager) Chris (Ballard) and I have not had that exact conversation yet,” Reich said. “Based on the fact that he’s really not out here yet, I guess you would have to say that’s a possibility. But I’m not assuming that that’s the case. From our standpoint, we really want to get him back out there when he’s cleared.
“But even if he’s not ready to play, get him out there. And you can’t get out there if you’re on PUP. You can’t participate in anything. So we want to get (Leonard) participating. So at some point, even if he’s not ready to play, we have to get him off PUP and get him taking reps – even if it takes however many weeks it’s going to take him to get ready (to play in regular season games).”
In addition to Leonard, safety Will Redmond, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, linebacker Brandon King, offensive tackle Dennis Kelly and defensive end Kameron Cline did not participate Tuesday.
Wide receiver Keke Coutee, linebacker JoJo Domann, defensive tackle Chris Williams and defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh returned from injury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.