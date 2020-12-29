INDIANAPOLIS – Human nature dictates it will be difficult – if nigh impossible – for the Indianapolis Colts to completely ignore the outside noise Sunday.
As every Colts fan knows by now, the team needs a victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-14) and at least one of four other games to break its way to make the playoffs for just the second time since 2014.
Three of those other games kick off at 1 p.m., and their results should be known before the game at Lucas Oil Stadium kicks off at 4:25 p.m. Or shortly thereafter.
But Indianapolis running back Nyheim Hines insists he won’t be following those results. And he hopes he isn’t made aware of the outcomes.
“I pray I don’t,” Hines said Tuesday. “I pray they don’t show any of the games (on the stadium video boards), the scores or any of that while the game’s going on. That’s just me, personally, speaking. I really don’t care because it doesn’t matter how those one o’clock games go if we lose. So we’re gonna go out there and try to win. Personally, for me, I’m gonna make it seem like I don’t know what’s going on in the world, and I’m just gonna focus on Jacksonville.”
That might sound like company talk, but it’s actually in keeping with the year-round mindset in most NFL locker rooms.
One of the most often repeated cliches around the league is “control the controllables.” Coaches and players have enough on their plates taking care of their own business, they can’t concern themselves with factors beyond their direct control.
So, while the Colts (10-5) obviously will have great interest in games involving the Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens – one of whom they need to lose to stay alive in the AFC wild-card chase – they don’t plan on investing much energy into the result.
If one of those teams falls, it could provide extra incentive knowing a victory against the Jags will extend the season. But the reverse is also true.
If all three teams win, it could dishearten Indianapolis to some degree – even with a chance to win the AFC South for the first time in 2014 still on the table.
Therefore, several players are taking the earmuffs-and-blinders approach. What they don’t know can’t hurt them.
“Honestly, I’ll be locked into the game,” linebacker Bobby Okereke said. “Really, the outcome (of the other games) won’t matter. We’re gonna have to play the game regardless, and we’re gonna want to go out there and give our best effort. So I probably won’t pay too much attention. I know I’ll probably hear about it and then just try not to let it affect me too much.”
The players who spoke Tuesday are focused on channeling their emotion to where it will help the most.
The fact is they no longer control their own destiny. That was lost along with the 17-point third-quarter lead last week in Pittsburgh.
The Steelers (12-3) are expected to rest quarterback Ben Roethlisberger against the Browns (10-5), and the Buffalo Bills (12-3) have yet to decide how much quarterback Josh Allen will play against the Dolphins (10-5). If those games don’t break the Colts’ way, their fate could be left up to the Cincinnati Bengals (4-10-1) and Houston Texans (4-11) and who host the Baltimore Ravens (10-5) and Tennessee Titans (10-5), respectively.
Some prediction models still have Indianapolis’ chances of making the playoffs at better than 80%, but they’ll be reduced to zero if they don’t beat the Jaguars.
A Week 1 loss at Jacksonville is part of the reason the Colts are in their current predicament. They can’t afford to let the Jaguars finish the job Sunday.
“My focus is going to be on Jacksonville that entire game ’cause we’ve gotta play a good football game,” Indianapolis offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said. “Jacksonville plays us tough every time we play them, and they’re a division game, and we’ve gotta go out and have a good game. So that’s going to be completely up to somebody else if they know (the outcomes of the other games) and tell me because my focus is going to be on Jacksonville.”
ROSTER MOVES
The Colts activated linebacker Jordan Glasgow from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday and restored safety Ibraheim Campbell and defensive tackle Rob Windsor from the reserve/COVID-19 practice squad.
Indianapolis also released former Indiana University linebacker Chris Covington from the practice squad.