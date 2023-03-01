INDIANAPOLIS – Shane Steichen’s still in the process of putting his initial coaching staff together, and the Indianapolis Colts haven’t made any of the hirings official.
But the new head coach did confirm a few things Wednesday during the NFL Scouting Combine. Jim Bob Cooter will return to the franchise as the offensive coordinator, Cam Turner will be named the quarterbacks coach and Reggie Wayne is back to coach the wide receivers.
Cooter first worked for the Colts as an offensive assistant from 2009-11 during Peyton Manning’s final years with the team. He later was the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, working with Matthew Stafford, and helped guide Jalen Hurts’ first full year as a starter with Steichen and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021.
Last season, Cooter helped Trevor Lawrence make a big second-year jump with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Turner spent the past five years as the quarterbacks coach with the Arizona Cardinals, adding the title of co-passing game coordinator last season. He helped guide the early years of Kyler Murray’s career.
Both men’s background in quarterback development was a drawing card for Steichen adding them to his staff.
“Those guys have familiarity with the quarterbacks,” Steichen said. “They’re young. They’ve got energy, enthusiasm and, I mean, they see the game well. They’re bright, young offensive minds that can adapt. I think this game is always changing.
“I think you have to have a growth mindset. You’ve got to stay one step ahead of the competition and whatever that is – finding new ideas, new drills – whatever it is to keep evolving the game and the quarterback play as it continues to rise in this league.”
Steichen also confirmed defensive coordinator Gus Bradley will return for a second season with the Colts.
The two worked together for four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, with the final year as coordinators under head coach Anthony Lynn.
Steichen did not specifically confirm linebackers coach Richard Smith, defensive backs coach Ron Milus or defensive line coach Nate Ollie will return to their roles.
“I’ve had a ton of respect for Gus,” Steichen said. “I’ve spent four years with him. Just the person he is, the leader he is, nothing but phenomenal things to say about Gus. Very fortunate to have him still in the building and obviously the rest of the staff that’s in place. We’ll say the full staff when it comes out here soon.”
ANALYTICAL MIND?
Steichen raised some eyebrows during his introductory news conference when he suggested “gut feeling” will guide many of his in-game decisions.
He clarified Wednesday he’s not anti-analytics. His approach will be balanced and guided by his accumulated knowledge over 12 seasons as an NFL assistant coach.
“I’m going to take analytics into the equation most definitely,” Steichen said. “Obviously, I know there’s a chart. I’m going to listen to the chart. But, again, it depends on how the game is going. The flow of the game dictates (decisions) like that.
“If it’s a go-go situation but we’re up two scores and you have a chance to go up three (scores) and kick a field goal, I’m probably going to take the points there. Just situations like that and we’ll go from there.”
REMEMBERING A LEGEND
The Indiana Pacers announced Wednesday long-time public relations director David Benner died after a long illness. He was 67 years old.
An Indiana native, Benner served as the Pacers media relations director for 28 years before retiring in 2022. He also covered the team – along with Notre Dame football and Indiana University basketball – for the Indianapolis Star before beginning his career in the NBA.
“Everyone in the Colts organization is so sorry to learn of the passing of long-time Indiana Pacers executive David Benner,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said in a statement. “David was known and loved by basketball fans across our state so much that he became almost as recognizable as anyone ever associated with the team. Although we worked in different sports, we shared a great love of Indiana sports and, beyond that, all things Indiana. Our thoughts are with David’s loved ones and the entire Pacers family.”
