WESTFIELD – Mike Strachan’s leaping 32-yard catch to jumpstart a two-minute drive near the end of the first half Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium is the lasting image of the seventh-round pick’s NFL debut.
But it was just one of several big plays made by the Indianapolis Colts’ young wide receiving corps during a come-from-behind 21-18 victory against the Carolina Panthers. And it was the continuation of a strong performance that has been one of the revelations of the 17 training camp practices so far at Grand Park.
“He’s very instinctive as a player,” Colts wide receivers coach Mike Groh said of Strachan. “He’s got good spatial awareness in terms of feeling where the defensive back is, a direction that he might be leaning, to get some more balance and how to react and counter that move. Obviously, he’s got the speed and the power, but more than that, you can be big but not have a sense of timing in terms of being able to elevate and take the ball off the rim, and he’s got that. He shows that sense of timing to be able to stick his foot in the ground and be able to go up and high point the ball, which is a unique skill. Everybody doesn’t have that.”
Strachan’s three catches for 57 yards drew plenty of headlines, but undrafted rookie Tarik Black led the Colts with 67 receiving yards and had the day’s biggest gain with a 47-yard reception from quarterback Sam Ehlinger while being interfered with by a defender.
Fellow undrafted rookie Tyler Vaughns added three catches for 46 yards, including a 25-yard one-handed catch from Ehlinger to set up the game-tying touchdown and 2-point conversion. Not to be outdone, 2020 sixth-round pick Dezmon Patmon caught a team-high five passes from starter Jacob Eason for 49 yards in his first preseason action.
All seven of the wide receivers dressed for the game had at least one reception, and many left a major impact. Parris Campbell, in his return from a knee injury that cost him the final 14 games last season, had one of the other highlights with an early 37-yard reception from Eason.
“We got a lot of production out of those guys,” Groh said. “I can’t think of another time in my career in a preseason game – and we only played seven – but all seven not only caught a ball but I think made an impact in the game with their play. There was things that we needed to clean up from an assignment standpoint, a few things, but that’s also why it’s preseason (Game) 1, to be able to clean those things up.
“So it’s encouraging to show the work that we put in out here on the practice field translated to the game. Sometimes you don’t see it always translate or maybe it doesn’t translate throughout the group, and I thought that those guys did a really good job of taking the practice reps and the meeting time to the game.”
If the youngsters continue to perform at a similar level in the final two preseason outings, it could make for some difficult roster decisions. T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal and Campbell are essentially ensured spots on the 53-man roster. That leaves Strachan, Patmon, Black, Vaughns, 2020 surprise DeMichael Harris and special teams ace Ashton Dulin battling for no more than two spots.
Groh said consistent improvement will be the key to creating separation in this competition, and the next big checkpoint comes Saturday on the road against the Minnesota Vikings.
“Nobody’s arrived because they caught a few balls in Preseason 1,” Groh said. “So I think they received that message, and we’ve gotta go out there again Saturday. We’ve got another challenge, and the Vikings have traditionally been a good defense. They’re gonna do different things than the Panthers did.
“We had the benefit of practicing against the Panthers for two days and then going out and playing against them. So this is kind of a little bit more of an unfamiliar opponent, where we’re practicing against ourselves and then we pack our bags and go play. So we’ll see how we respond to that challenge, which is a little bit different.”
PLAY OF THE DAY
It was a tough luck interception for Eason on Thursday when Pascal slipped in the red zone as the pass was being released. But that shouldn’t take away from the catch by second-year cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who leapt and pinned the rocket throw on his shoulder for his first takeaway of camp.
THEY SAID IT
“Listen, Grover Stewart is by far the most underrated guy on our defense. Each year, I see him getting better. I think it was last year, I think he dropped 10 pounds of body fat just to make things where he’s running to the ball, he’s disrupting up front. He’s been a dog since Day 1, and he’s done absolutely everything that he possibly could do at the nose. He’s just getting better each day, and hopefully he continues to get better. And hopefully one day he gets some kind of respect.” – All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard on Indianapolis’ fifth-year defensive tackle.
INJURY REPORT
Center Ryan Kelly increased his work on the side Thursday, testing his hyperextended elbow more vigorously than he has in the past few weeks, but he’s not yet ready for a full return to practice.
Quarterback Carson Wentz (foot), cornerback Xavier Rhodes (ankle), cornerback T.J. Carrie (knee), cornerback Marvell Tell III (groin), linebacker Malik Jefferson (unknown), linebacker E.J. Speed (knee), left guard Quenton Nelson (foot), defensive end Kemoko Turay (shoulder), offensive tackle Carter O’Donnell (unknown), center Danny Pinter (ankle) and tight end Noah Togiai (knee) did not participate.