WESTFIELD – Tyquan Lewis is listed at 277 pounds, but he plays closer to 265.
At Ohio State, he was primarily a pass-rushing defensive end, and his greatest success in five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts has also come as a result of his speed and athleticism.
So it might be a bit of a surprise to see the versatile 27-year-old hold his own for a preseason snap at nose guard or to realize he seemingly hasn’t lost a step after rehabbing from a torn patella tendon.
But it’s not shocking at all to Colts defensive line coach Nate Ollie.
“That dude is a man on a mission,” Ollie said following Monday’s walkthrough at Grand Park. “… We put him down there at the three (technique) a couple times (Saturday against the Detroit Lions), and he played nose and those guys – I thought they did a good job on their double teams, the Lions. But you see Ty go in. He’s 265 pounds, and he didn’t get moved.”
The ability to play all four defensive line positions – Leo, three technique, nose guard and big end – is a point of pride for Lewis. It’s also a significant reason he again figures to be a major part of Indianapolis’ defensive line rotation.
Last season was shaping up to be a breakout year for Lewis. He had 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and six quarterback hits through the first seven-and-a-half games before suffering a major knee injury during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans on Halloween.
Lewis felt a tweak in the tendon two plays prior to the tear. He sacked quarterback Ryan Tannehill on the next snap and intercepted him on the play following that.
But Lewis felt the knee give out during the return, fell to the ground and fumbled the football back to Tennessee.
He didn’t play in a game again until Saturday’s exhibition tilt at Lucas Oil Stadium. But there was never any doubt in his mind he’d return at full strength.
“I’m not even gonna lie to y’all,” Lewis said in the locker room following the 27-26 loss against Detroit. “When I was a week out of surgery, they was like, ‘Look, this is how long it’s gonna take.’ And I was like, ‘I just need a plan.’ Like, just give me a plan, pinpoint where I have to be at and each week I was just trying to accomplish (the goal) before the end of the week.
“So it was like – I’m just internally motivated, just do whatever is necessary to get where I need to be before that certain time point. So if I gotta like push the limit on rehab to get to where I need to be, then I’ll do it.”
Indianapolis had enough faith in Lewis’ return he was re-signed as a free agent.
The reward could be another weapon opposing offenses must concern themselves with throughout the game week. Whether he’s lining up inside next to All-Pro DeForest Buckner in sub packages or outside opposite Pro Bowler Yannick Ngakoue in the base defense, Lewis is poised to pick up where he left off a year ago.
And he’s not thinking about the injury or any of its remifications any longer.
Like a shark, Lewis is always moving forward.
“It felt great,” Lewis said of his 2022 debut. “It was (great) just to get back out there and play football again, you know? At the end of the day, it’s ball. I don’t think – you can take everything out the window and just throw it out and just move forward to the next time you’re gonna be out there.
“Because, I mean, nobody (on the other side) really thinks about it. They’re just thinking about the game – like win or loss, you know?”
THEY SAID IT
“I just take a lot of reps in practice and practice full speed. So out there (on game day), it’s the same calls, same defense we run in practice, nothing different, just a whole bunch of fans out there and a different colored jersey you’re playing against. So just go out there, execute the call, play with the right technique and when you have the chance to make plays, you’ll make plays.” – rookie safety Nick Cross on the calm demeanor that has helped him break up two passes in the end zone in as many preseason games
ROSTER MOVES
The Colts cut wide receiver D.J. Montgomery and defensive tackle Caeveon Patton on Monday.
The team must make two more cuts Tuesday to get down to the 80-man roster limit ahead of Saturday night’s final preseason game at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
