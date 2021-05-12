The Indianapolis Colts will open the regular season at home for the first time since 2018, but the team also plays four of its first seven games on the road – including a grueling stretch of four trips in five weeks.
The heavily awaited NFL schedule release Wednesday night also included four prime-time games for the Colts – with the final one coming on Christmas Day against the Arizona Cardinals.
It all begins Sept. 12 against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis also hosts the Los Angeles Rams the following week, giving the team back-to-back home games to start the season for the first time since 2013.
That’s also the most recent year during which the Colts won the season opener.
After the first two games, Indianapolis hits the road for four of the next five weeks. It starts with a three-game trip that opens at the defending AFC South champion Tennessee Titans on Sept. 26. That’s followed by roadies against the Miami Dolphins (Oct. 3) and Baltimore Ravens (Oct. 11) – with the latter game kicking off the prime-time slate on “Monday Night Football.”
The Colts return home to face the Houston Texans on Oct. 17 before visiting the San Francisco 49ers for “Sunday Night Football” on Oct. 24 in what will be all-pro defensive end DeForest Buckner’s first game against the team that drafted him.
Indianapolis hosts the Titans on Halloween, ending the season series against their rivals in Week 8. The first half of the schedule concludes with a Thursday night game against the New York Jets (Nov. 4) at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Colts wrap up a three-week homestand Nov. 14 with their first meeting of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Week 11 brings a playoff rematch on the road against the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 21. Buffalo won the wild-card game in January, 27-24, but the teams haven’t met in the regular season since 2018. Indianapolis won that game 37-5 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Colts host the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 28. The Bucs won the most recent meeting 38-35 in 2019, and it will be Tom Brady’s first visit to Indianapolis since 2015. He and the New England Patriots won that game 34-27 in a contest best remember for the worst fake punt attempt in NFL history.
The Colts make their annual visit to Houston on Dec. 5 before the late bye week finally arrives in Week 14.
The final four games begin with a home date against the Patriots. The game will be played either Dec. 18 or 19 and could be flexed into Indianapolis’ fifth prime-time contest. New England has won eight straight games in the series, with the most recent meeting in 2018. The Patriots won that game 38-24 in Foxboro, Massachusetts, in what was the last appearance for both Brady and Andrew Luck in the rivalry.
The Colts’ most recent win against New England was in 2009 – a 35-34 decision at Lucas Oil Stadium best known for head coach Bill Belichick’s failed decision to go for it on fourth-and-1 late in the fourth quarter.
Indianapolis travels to Arizona in Week 16 for its first meeting against the Cardinals since 2017. Arizona won the game 16-13 in overtime to even the all-time series at 8-8. The game will be the first on Christmas in franchise history.
The Las Vegas Raiders visit Lucas Oil Stadium for the final home game Jan. 2. It’s the fourth straight year in which the teams have met during the regular season. The Colts won a 44-27 decision last year in Las Vegas, but the Raiders took the most recent game in Indianapolis in 2019.
The regular season concludes Jan. 9 in Jacksonville, where the Colts haven’t won since 2014.
Indianapolis also announced its three preseason opponents Wednesday. The Colts will host the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 before traveling to face the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions. Times and dates for those contests will be determined later.