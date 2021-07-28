WESTFIELD – During one brief intermission Wednesday as the Indianapolis Colts opened training camp practice at Grand Park, Carson Wentz shared an extended moment with safety Khari Willis.
The two clasped hands as their offensive and defensive teammates gathered around behind them. There was some friendly banter – perhaps a challenge or two for the upcoming team drill – and the whole scene portrayed a familiarity beyond the four-plus months the new franchise quarterback has been on the roster.
That was a theme throughout the 90-minute session and the media interviews that followed. After five eventful years with the Philadelphia Eagles, Wentz quickly has settled into his new home.
“I was telling Coach (Marcus) Brady coming out here before that I was a little amped up, and I needed to tone it down,” Wentz said. “It felt like the first day of school again coming out here. A beautiful setting for training camp, you’ve got farmland all around you – my type of place.”
Good vibes dominated spring workouts, but questions linger about how the 28-year-old passer will respond when adversity inevitably arrives. Answers began to form early in the first practice.
In the first 11-on-11 drills, Wentz struggled. His first pass attempt was broken up on a nice play by cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, and he finished the session 1-for-5. Tight end Mo Alie-Cox didn’t help matters with an easy drop, and tight end Jack Doyle also couldn’t pull in a more challenging throw that bounced off his hands. There also was an overthrow intended for veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, but that incompletion was a good decision with cornerback Marvell Tell III trailing the play in tight coverage.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound quarterback seemed unfazed by all of it. Working primarily in short and intermediate situations, Wentz completed 11 of his final 15 passes against the defense to wind up the day 12-for-20 overall without a touchdown or interception.
“I thought overall he did well, made some great checks in the run game and the passes,” Brady said. “We put a lot on his plate mentally, and he handled that very well. He threw the ball well today, had a few missed throws, but it was his first time getting out here with the defenders in our receiver’s face. It’s all new for them. So we’re going to continue to get better every day.”
Timing is among the chief priorities on the offseason checklist. Working with a completely new set of pass catchers, Wentz must learn the intricacies of their games.
He estimates he worked out with all or part of his receiving corps every other week after the trade from Philadelphia was finalized in March. The Colts had two weeks of offseason training activities at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, but the quarterback scheduled additional workouts in places as far flung as California and Texas.
It was never a hard sell, with receivers often calling Wentz to find out where he’d be and when would be the best time to get together. The expectation is that work quickly becomes evident on the field.
It’s already paying off-field dividends.
“Carson’s a great guy, man,” wide receiver Parris Campbell said of his early impression. “I think that’s above all else. Everyone knows he’s talented on the field. We know he has the big arm, but he’s just a great guy. He’s a great guy to be around. He’s a great leader, and I think having him as part of the team is going to elevate the team.”
If nothing else, there were hints at some of the major changes Wentz will bring to the Indianapolis offense in 2021.
On a couple of occasions, Wentz didn’t like what he saw down field and didn’t hesitate to tuck the ball under his arm and use his legs to make a play. It’s not a sight associated with last year’s starter, Philip Rivers.
The new quarterback’s athleticism will be highlighted in several ways throughout the season.
In addition to stressing defenses with his rushing ability, Wentz can extend plays outside the pocket and beat defenders deep.
“I think Carson’s going to bring a new dynamic to this team,” running back Jonathan Taylor said. “Of course, you’ve seen he makes plays with his legs, but he also makes plays with his arm. He has a big arm. So I think that’ll be a different dynamic for the team. We’re excited.
“We got a little glimpse of it during mini-OTAs. You guys are gonna see it in full throttle here during this camp this offseason. So we’re excited. You guys will be excited once you guys see it out there.”
Wentz has been impressed with the true family feeling in his new organization. He said it’s often talked about in locker rooms around the league, but there’s something unique about the way the Colts have built things under general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich.
That point was further hammered home Tuesday night when owner Jim Irsay delivered an impassioned speech to the full team that set the table for training camp and the season ahead.
There are great expectations for 2021, and that’s just another factor making the new quarterback feel at home.
“We do (have big goals), and I love that because I’ve always been wired that way – to have high expectations,” Wentz said. “Coming in here, I could feel it in the spring right after the trade, just the culture was different.”