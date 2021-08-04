WESTFIELD – Jonathan Taylor is used to being the focal point of an offense.
His 6,174 rushing yards at Wisconsin are the most in major college football history over a three-year period, and he closed his rookie season with the Indianapolis Colts last year with 741 yards over his final six games.
So, while the bad news racked up during the first week of training camp at Grand Park – injuries already have claimed quarterback Carson Wentz (foot), center Ryan Kelly (elbow) and left guard Quenton Nelson (foot) – Taylor has been a bright spot.
The second-year running back appears poised to take the next step toward superstardom, and he embraces the high expectations.
“Those last few games were really kind of to make sure -- trying to catapult into the offseason,” Taylor said after Wednesday’s practice. “This is going to be the expectations if, at the end of the year, you’re playing like that. So going into this year, coaches, teammates they’re like, ‘JT can play at this level, play with this level of intensity.’ So going into that offseason, (I was) training, knowing that that’s going to be the expectation for my second season.”
Taylor’s continued rise is more important now than ever before.
The offense bounced back strongly after a poor practice Tuesday, and Jacob Eason had his best performance – going 9-for-12 in 11-on-11 drills with completions to seven different receivers, including a deep third-down conversion to Parris Campbell on his final rep. But the only healthy quarterback on the roster who has taken a snap in an NFL game is journeyman Brett Hundley, and whoever starts under center in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks – including a returning Wentz – could use a boost from the running game.
Taylor’s ready and willing to provide it.
Indianapolis has a deep running back group with 1,000-yard rusher Marlon Mack and versatile Nyheim Hines joining Taylor on the depth chart. But head coach Frank Reich said early in the offseason Taylor has earned the right to be the starter, and he’s lived up to the hype so far.
“He looks like he’s in really good shape,” safety Khari Willis said. “Last year he was in good shape, as well. But just being able to put the pads on a little bit, you can feel him. You know what I mean? He’s sharp, sharp cuts, cat quick. That’s really deceiving about a guy like that because you think he’s like a stocky guy, but he’s cat quick – cat quick and explosive.”
Taylor’s listed at 5-foot-10 and 226 pounds, and he has no problem getting physical in the trenches. But, as Willis notes, it’s the speed element that truly sets him apart.
Many backs can do one style or the other. The few who can excel at both are special.
The question early in the season becomes can Taylor still put up numbers when everybody in the stadium knows he’s getting the ball? Even if Wentz is ready to go for the season opener, he’s likely to have some rust after five weeks on the sideline.
There’s a good chance the first month of the regular season will feature gameplans heavy on the ground game as the quarterback gains chemistry with the offense. It’s no secret now, and it won’t be for defensive coordinators preparing to face the Colts.
That, too, is nothing new for Taylor – who was the unquestioned star of the Badgers’ attack.
“I go out there and beat them,” he said of dealing with the defensive attention. “They’re gonna scheme up for everybody that we have on this team. You gotta go out there and work. It’s a good-on-good league, so you gotta go out there and you gotta win.”