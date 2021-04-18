T.J. Carrie was a pleasant surprise for the Indianapolis Colts in 2020. On Sunday, the team announced he’ll return for an encore.
The 30-year-old cornerback made free agent visits to the New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills but reportedly agreed to come back to Indianapolis on a one-year deal worth $2 million, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
“Blessed and highly favored for the opportunity,” Carrie wrote on Twitter.
The move likely means cornerback will be less of a priority in the upcoming NFL draft, beginning April 29 in Cleveland. With Carrie back in the fold, the Colts will return their top four cornerbacks from last season. Xavier Rhodes re-signed on a one-year deal earlier this spring, and Kenny Moore II and Rock Ya-Sin still have years remaining on their contracts.
Indianapolis also has a couple of intriguing younger options with speed merchant Isaiah Rodgers entering his second season and Marvell Tell III set to return after opting out last year.
Carrie originally signed as insurance in the slot in case of an injury to Moore. But he proved equally capable on the outside and began stealing snaps from Ya-Sin over the second half of the season.
Carrie started the wild-card loss against the Buffalo Bills and made four tackles. He finished the regular season with 27 tackles, eight passes broken up, two interceptions and five special teams stops. He also scored touchdowns on an interception return and a blocked punt return.
Playing 38% of the defensive snaps, Carrie surrendered a 57.5% completion rate, 7.7 yards per target and two touchdowns. Passers managed just a 78.0 quarterback rating when throwing in his direction.
Carrie’s snaps began rising in a Week 12 road victory against the Houston Texans, and he played at least 56% of the defensive snaps in four of the final five regular-season games.