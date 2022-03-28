INDIANAPOLIS – When Matt Ryan was introduced as the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback last week, it was a surreal moment for all parties involved.
The team undoubtedly caught a stroke of luck with the former NFL MVP becoming available after the Atlanta Falcons began an ill-fated flirtation with Deshaun Watson.
But the more Ryan and the Colts talked, the more obvious the fit became. Ryan was sold during a Saturday night Zoom call with owner Jim Irsay, general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich.
And he made it known if he had to continue his career elsewhere after 14 years in Atlanta, Indianapolis was at the top of the list.
“I knew at some point I was going to need to make a decision on whether or not I wanted to stay (with the Falcons), and as I looked into it, I knew there was only one spot that I wanted to go,” Ryan said inside the Colts’ Gridiron Hall. “There was no doubt that if I were to make a move, this is exactly where I wanted to be.”
On Monday at the NFL Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, head coach Frank Reich made it clear the feeling is mutual.
Ryan is scheduled to become the sixth different Week 1 starter in as many years for Indianapolis and the fifth during Reich’s five-year tenure.
That’s a carousel the Colts are hoping to halt for at least the next two years – the time remaining on Ryan’s contract – and they believe they have an ideal quarterback with which to make that happen.
“Lucky, blessed – whatever you want to call it,” Reich told the team’s website. “We’re very thankful that Matt became available. It’s a credit to Chris, his leadership of being poised. We weren’t going to panic. We knew the options that were out there, and we were committed to making one of those options work.”
In Ryan, Indianapolis gets a durable veteran with a history of late-game success.
Since being selected with the third overall pick by Atlanta in 2008, Ryan has led 33 comeback victories and directed 42 game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime.
That’s a hugely important statistic for a Colts team that went 2-5 last year in one-score games and missed the playoffs by a single victory.
Among active quarterbacks, Ryan ranks seventh with a 65.5% career completion percentage and ninth with 7.5 yards per pass attempt. Those are the two numbers most critical in Reich’s rhythm offense, and even as a 36-year-old last season Ryan completed 67% of his throws and averaged 7.1 yards per attempt.
Ryan played for four head coaches and at least six different offensive coordinators in Atlanta, so the process of learning a new offense is far from foreign to him.
There’s a belief he’ll be a good fit in Indianapolis’ existing scheme, but the team is always open to incorporating new ideas as well.
“The whole time you’re sitting there listening (to Ryan) – and I know what I believe, I know what we’ve done well – and as he’s talking I’m envisioning, ‘That fits. That fits. I haven’t thought about that. We can do that. That can fit here. That would be a little new. We have to think that through, but maybe that works,’” Reich told Colts.com. “And then probably somewhere between 80 to 90% of the offense is pretty similar and 10 to 20% of it is maybe a little bit nuanced or just a different point of emphasis.”
The Colts will continue to look to add offensive weapons through remaining free agents, trades and the draft, but the existing support structure in Indianapolis played a big role in capturing Ryan’s interest.
He has a rising star wide receiver in Michael Pittman Jr., the league’s best running back in Jonathan Taylor and a strong offensive line led by Pro Bowlers Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly.
There’s still work to be done – especially in what has become a loaded AFC during an incredibly active offseason – but Ryan believes the Colts offer a chance to win immediately.
“I understand that I’m one part of this wheel,” he said last week. “I need to pull my weight and do my job really well, but it’s a pretty strong wheel that has been built.”
FOX JOINS STAFF
Indianapolis hired former NFL head coach John Fox as a senior defensive assistant Monday.
He’ll bring championship experience to new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s staff. Fox posted a 141-130 record in 16 years as a head coach with the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers.
He led the Broncos and Panthers to conference championships, competing in Super Bowl XXXVIII with Carolina and Super Bowl XLVIII with Denver.
Fox also served as the New York Giants’ defensive coordinator from 1997-2001 and helped them reach Super Bowl XXXV.
