INDIANAPOLIS – Rodney Thomas spoke with Damar Hamlin on Monday, lending support before the Buffalo Bills safety’s highly anticipated prime time showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Thomas – a rookie safety with the Indianapolis Colts – has looked at Hamlin as a mentor since their days together at Pittsburgh powerhouse Central Catholic High School, and the close friends still speak daily.
Tuesday’s conversation was chillingly one-sided, after Thomas raced to Hamlin’s bedside at a hospital in Cincinnati.
As Hamlin lay sedated with machines aiding his breathing, Thomas held his friend’s hand and told Hamlin he’ll always have his back.
“I don’t know if he can hear me and different things like that,” Thomas said Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “Talking to him, I know he can hear me. And even if he can’t hear me, it don’t matter. I said what I had to say.”
Hamlin has been in the national spotlight since he suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle against Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during the first half Monday night.
According to a statement from the Bills, the 24-year-old’s heart stopped after his collapse but on-site medical personnel performed CPR and revived his pulse.
Hamlin’s marketing representative, Jordon Rooney, reported Wednesday the safety’s health is progressing “in a positive direction” and his family remains optimistic.
NFL fans, players, coaches and other celebrities in and out of the world of sports have donated more than $6 million to a two-year-old Go Fund Me campaign Hamlin set up for a local toy drive in the past two days.
Messages of support have poured in from across the league, and the nationally televised incident has shaken the NFL like nothing in recent memory.
“Listen, I’ve been around the game a long time. I’ve never seen anything like that,” Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday said. “That’s as scary as I’ve ever seen. I can’t imagine being on the field. I can’t imagine the coaching staff, the players, the opposing team, everybody.
“You see a lot happen on the field, but something as tragic and devastating as that is not the norm. I think that shook all of us, our families. I’m sitting there with my wife and daughter. They are in tears. I talked to a number of players and their families, significant others, and they were emotional because it does – it drives home the risk every time you walk on that field.”
Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. grew up around the game. His father was a running back in the NFL for 11 seasons and won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Pittman has adopted his father’s love for physicality. He delights in delivering blocks to open up the running game, and he’s been known to lower his shoulder into a defender in an attempt to gain extra yardage.
Pittman’s never been one to shy away from contact, but Hamlin’s ordeal gives him pause.
No official cause for the safety’s collapse has been released, but several cardiologists believe Hamlin might have suffered commotio cordis -- a rare disruption of the heart’s rhythm as a result of a blow to the area directly over the heart during a specific millisecond in the heart cycle.
The condition is normally fatal, with just a 35% survival rate. The quick actions of medical personnel on the field may have saved Hamlin’s life.
“It didn’t change my thinking because it is kind of an unfortunate happening, but it definitely does scare me,” Pittman said. “It’s something that I didn’t know was even a thing – that you could take a hit when your heart is in a certain cycle and it could do something like that.
“So it’s definitely scary. But I’m gonna try not to let it affect the way I play because it’s very unfortunate, but it doesn’t happen a lot.”
Thomas never considered sitting out Sunday’s season finale against the Houston Texans.
He remains in touch with Hamlin’s family and wants to honor his friend through his play.
He also said there’s no need to compartmentalize his emotions. He wants to feel the pain and grief and be fueled by it.
“I never put it aside,” Thomas said. “I’m putting it right where it’s gotta be, right in my mind. I’m playing for him, playing for what he represents. If you just look at who he is – he’s a great person. … He took me under his wing. … He always looked out for me. So I’m playing for him, doing all of this stuff for him.”
Thomas’ teammates said they’ll have his back.
The rookie got back to Indianapolis late Tuesday night and was in meetings early Wednesday morning. He’s in line to make his 10th start of the season Sunday, but this is about far more than a game.
Indianapolis linebacker Zaire Franklin – one of the team’s captains – shot Thomas a text Tuesday to let him know the team will support him in any way possible. But he said it’s also important to give Thomas room to breathe.
“Support is being willing to do anything for somebody when they really need it,” Franklin said. “So I just told Rod, I said, ‘Look, on anything I have your back. Just know I’m here for you whatever you need.’ And whatever he needs, I got him. He knows that.”
Thomas is attempting to send the same message to Hamlin.
He’s watched the national response with awe and is encouraged a larger audience is learning about his friend’s courage and character.
Thomas also is convinced he’ll watch Hamlin walk out of the hospital in the near future.
“He’s a fighter, and I know he’s a fighter,” Thomas said. “And there’s no thought in my mind other than him walking out under his own power.”
