At least one undrafted free agent has made the Indianapolis Colts’ initial 53-man roster for 22 consecutive years. But the early pool of 2021 contenders is just five players deep.
The team confirmed the signings of Texas wide receiver Tarik Black, Liberty linebacker Anthony Butler, Duke running back Deon Jackson, BYU linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi and Southern Cal wide receiver Tyler Vaughns on Thursday.
Black was a highly recruited Under Armour All-American coming out of high school in Connecticut, but injuries derailed his career early at Michigan. The 6-foot-3, 213-pound wide receiver broke his left foot in his third game as a freshman and then broke his right foot the following summer.
Black missed the first half of his sophomore season and finished with just four catches. He caught 25 passes for 323 yards and one touchdown in 2019 before graduating and transferring to Texas.
In his lone season with the Longhorns, Black had 10 catches for 240 yards and a score and then declined the extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic to turn pro. He posted a 42-inch vertical jump, a 4.53-second 40-yard dash and an 11-foot broad jump during Texas’ pro day, but he hasn’t consistently played to those measurables thus far.
Vaughns was named second-team All-Pac-12 after catching 33 passes for 406 yards and three touchdowns last year at USC.
A four-year starter for the Trojans, he joined Robert Woods and Marquise Lee as the only players in program history with at least 220 career receptions. The 6-2, 184-pounder enjoyed his best season as a junior in 2019, catching 74 passes for 912 yards and six touchdowns as a part of a talented wide receiver corps that included Colts teammate Michael Pittman Jr.
The knock on Vaughns has been inconsistent effort.
Jackson put himself on the NFL radar with 161 carries for 847 yards and seven touchdowns and 26 catches for 253 yards and two more scores as a sophomore in 2018. But he struggled to replicate that production after quarterback Daniel Jones left for the NFL.
The 5-11, 218-pounder rushed for 682 yards and five touchdowns on 161 attempts last season while also throwing a touchdown pass. He ran a 4.42-second 40-yards dash and served as a team captain for the Blue Devils, checking off two of the Colts’ preferred boxes.
The biggest concern with Jackson is ball security. He’s fumbled 14 times over the past three seasons.
Both linebackers look like depth competition on the strong-side and special teams contributors on paper.
Butler (6-1, 222 pounds) had 67 tackles, four passes broken up and two interceptions in 10 games during his only season at Liberty last year. He spent his first three college seasons at Charlotte.
Kaufusi (6-1, 221 pounds) started nine of BYU’s 12 games and made 83 tackles with four sacks, an interception and three fumble recoveries in 2020.
PAYE DAY
Defensive end Kwity Paye, the 21st overall pick in last week’s NFL draft, became the first 2021 first-round pick to sign his contract Thursday.
The Colts signed five of their seven draft picks overall. Defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo, safety Shawn Davis, wide receiver Mike Strachan and offensive lineman Will Fries also agreed to terms.
Indianapolis also announced jersey numbers for its draft class. Paye will wear No. 51. Odeyingbo will don No. 54. Tight end Kylen Granson will wear No. 83. Davis will don No. 31. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger will be No. 4. Strachan takes over Philip Rivers’ No. 17 jersey. And Fries will wear No. 75.
Three returning players also received new digits. Wide receiver Parris Campbell will don No. 1, wide receiver Dezmon Patmon will wear No. 10 and defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth switched to No. 95.
The Colts begin a three-day rookie mini-camp Friday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.