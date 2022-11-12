Columbia Lions (0-2) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-1)
Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Sacred Heart Pioneers host the Columbia Lions.
Sacred Heart finished 6-7 at home last season while going 10-20 overall. The Pioneers allowed opponents to score 75.1 points per game and shoot 45.8% from the field last season.
Columbia finished 4-22 overall a season ago while going 1-12 on the road. The Lions averaged 5.9 steals, 2.0 blocks and 14.6 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
