Column: Discovering hope during winter's long nights

Playwright Tennessee Williams in "Orpheus Descending," writes, “We live in light and shadow. That’s what we live in—a world of light and shadow; and it’s confusing.”
In ancient days as daylight faded, our ancestors, terrified the sun would vanish forever, found light. At times of challenge and despair, when disheartened and troubled, they discovered hope amid the darkness of winter’s long, cold nights.
Some found inspiration in the bright lights of the Chanukah menorah. The candles carried the message that all people must be free to worship as they see fit.
In the flame’s radiance was a charge that no one should be forced to live in the shadows. Every life is valuable, every person is precious. We are all endowed with dignity, deserving of respect.
For others, it was the star of Bethlehem, a sign that one need not be born to wealth, power or privilege to change the world. Even in a cold and dark manger—the humblest of settings—there can be triumph, glory and wonder.
In our own day, as the weeks and months pass, shrouded in a different kind of darkness, many of us find ourselves dwelling in the shadows of loneliness, disruption, economic insecurity, hunger, fear of illness and even death. Like our ancient ancestors, we are uncertain of what the days ahead will bring.
In our fear, we look for signs of hope. In uncertainty, we long for a return to our usual way of life.
But as the generations before us found faith to carry on, so must we have the confidence and trust that a deliverance from our fear and distress is on the horizon.
During this season of sacred celebration, we know that soon the dark shadows of confusion, uncertainty and isolation will give way to the redemptive light and warmth of a spiritual and physical renewal that will restore our spirits, and bring us healing, happiness and peace.
Rabbi Robert Goldstein is the spiritual leader of Temple Emanuel in Andover.