FILE - Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder walks off the field before the start of an NFL football game against Dallas Cowboys in Landover, Md., in this Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. AP Sports Columnist Jim Litke says NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's decision to withhold a league investigation into the toxic culture at the Washington Football Team under owner Snyder has only made fans and now Congress more determined to get a glimpse. Snyder was forced to step away from day-to-day operations and the team was fined $10 million, but the severity of the punishment — and Goodell's insistence on secrecy — has only served to convince some the violations must be worse.