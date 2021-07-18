Dear Doctor,
I am a grandmother with five grandchildren. Three of them get some form of special help in school. They are in high school and what is called "middle school" these days. It was junior high in my day. What I am worried about is how little they have to memorize. We had Latin in our junior high and high school. We also had to memorize poems and parts of speeches. Now they tell me this is foolish. I wonder if it really is. What do you think?
Granny
Dear Granny,
You are one smart Granny so far as I am concerned.
Old does not equate with foolish.
Let's start with Latin. Before I became a psychologist I majored in Latin and Greek. The way it was taught helped, in my mind, to develop working memory. Learning the declensions and conjugations of nouns and verbs was tedious, but it gave a work out to recall and helped structure knowledge of grammar and language itself. It enhanced vocabulary beyond imagination. Latin is now rare in so many schools, and, even when present, is often taught with listening and reading without learning the structure.
Curiously poetry was required to be memorized at 200 lines a year. To this day I recall such poems as "Abou Ben Adam" and "The Raven." I will confess to memorizing parts of "Hiawatha's Wooing" because the lines were short. The task seems worthless, but it is not. The act of learning and recall taught much about how to memorize and gave the brain a workout.
Modern is not always wise.
So "porto, portas, portat." It is still there!