Dear Doctor,
How old should a teenager be before they stop playing with toys?
Our son is 17 and still loves to play with legos. He says he enjoys them. He is about to get his driver's license but still makes things with legos.
Do teens get over this?
Ma
Dear Ma,
May he never cease to play and imagine. May his inner child prosper!
Legos are amazing. I confess to having quite a collection in my playroom over the years. Young people of all ages enjoyed them. So did I, sometimes with the young person I was seeing and sometimes by myself when no one else was around.
Creativity blossoms when we are able to imagine and form something anew.
In Farmington, Maine there is a special holiday with a parade and celebration. The person being celebrated is a gent names Chester Greenfield. He invented the ear muff among other things, some in use to this day.
He was an authentic character and the reason I mention him has to do with a paper he wrote decades ago.
In his paper he was lamenting change which, in his mind, was robbing the inventors of tomorrow from having a chance to grow. He recommended every home have a workshop filled with junk. Why? Every child, he reasoned, should have the opportunity to put something together from their imagination and inner vision.
Today the computer has replaced the workshop, and this is unfortunate. Video games come with prepackaged visuals.
No child of whom I am aware gets to play with old fashioned junk, but Legos are close.
Let's hope your son creates something new and helpful to the human race. Then he might support you in your old age!