Dear Doctor,
We have a 9-year-old son who is a fine young athlete. My husband and I are both musical, and we would like to have our son learn an instrument. Is there a way to encourage him to do this? Does music help with athletics. That would be a big selling point for an active boy.
— Musical Mom
Dear Mom,
Children, unlike computers, cannot be "programmed" to meet our expectations as a parent.
Even so, I applaud your effort. There is evidence, albeit scattered and complex, music enhances intelligence, working memory, social skills, and emotional factors such as empathy.
Most studies do not focus on learning an instrument but may have to do with listening.
Think about what music is. It has rhythm, pitch, form, and communicates a variety of experiences. Classical music is my thing. Mahler's eighth symphony lifts my very soul and causes a deeply personal emotional experience.
Your problem is introducing an active nine year old to a possible instrument. Start by telling him you want him to try and see if he likes making music. Most boys will say they want to play the guitar. If that doesn't work, give him a stint on the drums. Then try the trumpet. You get the idea. Encourage him to listen to music. See what catches on.
You might be surprised. Above all expose him to your talents and those of your husband.
Many years ago the piano became something I loved as did the electronic and pipe organ. The sounds send me to this day. On the other hand I tried the cello and was a dismal failure with sounds reminiscent of irritable bowel syndrome.
Give the gift of music a try and see what happens.