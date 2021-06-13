Dear Doctor,
I have been talking to a friend who says her ten-year-old daughter has asked how babies get made. This blew me away since we have a son close in age, and I think ten is too young. Help.
Ma
Dear Ma,
Talking about sex and bodies is not a destination but a journey.
Your child may show interest in some aspects, usually body development and functions, quite early. Ten is usually not too early to explain the basics of sex. Kids vary as to the degree of curiosity at any one time. Since we all have bodies and need information, here are some hints.
A personal story will illustrate. At about ten years of age we gave a book to number one son. It was called "Where Did I Come From." It was a great book with cartoon pictures and a clear explanation of the facts. Son took the book into the back yard into a tent he had for the summer. I was upstairs in the bedroom reading. After a bit he came gravely into the room and inquired.
"Did you do that to my mother?" he asked.
Taken aback, I replied something like that may have happened.
"You are disgusting!" he said as he turned on his heel and stomped away.
Now, as a father of two, his opinion has changed.